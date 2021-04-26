PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nutrisystem®, the preeminent direct-to-consumer nutrition and weight management brand, is showcasing famous faces in its latest multi-channel campaign. Reality TV personalities, Julie Chrisley and Dorinda Medley join entertainer and longtime Nutrisystem ambassador, Marie Osmond in the new Nutrisystem "Real Talk" commercial, which will be deployed across television, digital and social platforms.

Together, the stars speak candidly about their success with Nutrisystem and why the program works for them.

Julie Chrisley and Dorinda Medley Join Marie Osmond in Inspiring New Nutrisystem “Real Talk” Commercial

Julie Chrisley, mom, breast cancer survivor and star of the reality show "Chrisley Knows Best," turned to Nutrisystem to lose weight, get healthier and be the best possible version of herself.

"I have lost 20 pounds on Nutrisystem and it has given me a new outlook on life," says Chrisley. "I'm focused on being physically, mentally and emotionally healthy in every way and I feel like I'm finally on the right track."

Nutrisystem helps individuals on their health and wellness journey with a clinically proven system built on nutritional and behavioral science, innovations in mobile app technology and personal coaching with trained weight loss counselors from Nutrisystem's award-winning contact center.

"Celebrities and real people alike turn to Nutrisystem to achieve their weight loss and overall health goals," said Steve Mikulak, President of Nutrisystem. "We're committed to helping them every step of the way and strive to make the weight loss journey as simple as possible."

For Dorinda Medley, former star of "The Real Housewives of New York" and author of the memoir Make It Nice, focusing on her wellness goals with Nutrisystem was definitely the right decision.

"Thanks to Nutrisystem, I have the energy to wake up in the morning and jump out of bed," says Medley. "Nutrisystem gives you the tools to succeed. I've lost 14 pounds and feel better now than I have in years."

Chrisley and Medley are following in the footsteps of Nutrisystem success story, Marie Osmond. Osmond has worked with Nutrisystem for nearly 15 years and lost 50 pounds. "Nutrisystem taught me how to live a healthier lifestyle by making better food choices. Food is no longer my enemy. This program works," says Osmond.

Hear more from Chrisley and Medley about their experience with Nutrisystem at newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

For more information, visit www.nutrisystem.com.

About Nutrisystem®

Nutrisystem® is a leading provider of health and wellness and weight management products. The company has helped millions of people lose weight for nearly 50 years. Nutrisystem's new personal approach to weight loss includes plans designed to address everyone's unique metabolism. Nutrisystem's Food and Nutrition Mission, which bans artificial flavors and sweeteners, colors from synthetic sources, high fructose corn syrup and artificial trans fats, reflects its commitment to fresher foods, cleaner labels and increased transparency in its approach to ingredients. Nutrisystem plans feature a menu of more than 150 delicious, nutritious and on-trend meals and snacks. For more information, go to newsroom.nutrisystem.com.

SOURCE Nutrisystem, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.nutrisystem.com

