Julie George Joins Oakbridge Insurance as Chief Revenue Officer

LAGRANGE, Ga., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge) is pleased to announce Julie George, a 20-year insurance industry veteran, as the company's first Chief Revenue Officer.

George will be responsible for Oakbridge's revenue growth initiatives that include the recruiting, onboarding and the continued development of the firm's sales professionals, as they implement best-in-class sales strategies, ensuring the company continues to elevate the way business is done in the insurance industry.

Julie George, Chief Revenue Officer - Oakbridge Insurance

During her career, George has held a variety of leadership positions in organizations ranging from small independent agencies to one of the largest insurance brokerages in the world. She has led sales teams with hundreds of associates and tens of millions of dollars in budget responsibility. Her innovative, focus-driven approach drives revenue and new business development by cultivating strong relationships with various teams, clients and vendors while boosting efficiency and productivity. She is known for her ability to build and guide teams that achieve phenomenal results.

"Julie's mindset is results oriented, proven by her impressive track record, earning her the accolade of an industry leader," says Robbie Smith, Oakbridge's President and CEO. "We're confident she'll drive our company's success to new heights, ensuring we continue to deliver our proactive and exceptional solutions-based service to clients. We're thrilled to welcome her to the Oakbridge team."

"My passion for driving revenue growth by delivering client service through solutions designed distinctively for each individual or entity, aligns seamlessly with Oakbridge's vision," George says. "Together with our talented team, I'm excited to spearhead innovative strategies that solidify our position as a leader in the industry."

George is a graduate of Iowa's Buena Vista University and lives with her family in Woodstock, Georgia.

About Oakbridge Insurance

Founded in 2020 through the merger of four leading insurance and risk management firms in the Southeast, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management, and employee benefits agencies in the region. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, non-profit, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

