Oakbridge Insurance Continues Expansion with The Hart Hawks Group

ATLANTA, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with The Hart Hawks Group.

With highly specialized large fleet risk management experience, The Hart Hawks Group brings a wealth of knowledge to Oakbridge's transportation insurance offerings.

Robbie Smith, CEO - Oakbridge Insurance

"We are excited about our partnership with The Hart Hawks Group and our ability to leverage their experience in large fleet risk management," said Oakbridge CEO Robbie Smith. "Together, we are poised to bring a heightened level of expertise and tailored solutions to the Southeast, ensuring a comprehensive approach to risk management for our transportation clients."

"Oakbridge is a great partner, and we couldn't be happier to join forces with them," said Pat Hart, principal at The Hart Hawks Group. "By aligning our strengths, we are able to offer even more robust insurance solutions to our clients navigating an ever-evolving landscape."

The partnership provides both firms with access to a broader pool of resources, industry knowledge and continued opportunities for growth.

As an Oakbridge partner, The Hart Hawks Group will maintain their offices in Kennesaw, GA, Chattanooga, TN, and Greenville, SC.

About Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Founded in 2020, Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC is a rapidly growing partnership model for firms seeking accelerated growth, access to capital and an expanded suite of resources with which to serve clients. Ranked a "Top 100" insurance brokerage by Business Insurance and Insurance Journal magazines, Oakbridge is one of the largest privately owned insurance, risk management and employee benefits agencies in the country. The agency has specific experience in the agriculture, benefits, bond/surety, construction, financial, health care, manufacturing, municipalities, nonprofit, risk management, senior living and transportation industries. Learn more: oakbridgeinsurance.com.

About The Hart Hawks Group

The Hart Hawks Group is a highly experienced and specialized large fleet risk management agency, offering exceptional expertise and service in the transportation industry. Led by industry veterans Pat Hart and Rick Hawks, the group boasts over 50 years of combined experience in trucking. Supported by a dedicated staff averaging 20 years in the transportation sector, the Hart Hawks Group sets the standard for excellence and proficiency in the transportation risk management and insurance industry. Learn more: harthawksgroup.com.

