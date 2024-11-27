JULIEN'S AUCTIONS ANNOUNCES TWO HIGH-PROFILE EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS

Dr. Catherine Williamson Joins as Managing Director, Entertainment; Gabriela Schwartz Named Managing Director, Head of the Luxury Department & Corporate Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Julien's Auctions proudly announces two major executive appointments, strengthening its leadership in entertainment memorabilia and luxury celebrity fashion.

Dr. Catherine Williamson, a veteran Bonham's executive and "Antiques Roadshow®" appraiser, joins as Managing Director, Entertainment. With 25 years of expertise, including record-breaking sales such as Pat Garrett's Colt revolver ($6M) and Robby the Robot from Forbidden Planet ($5.4M), Dr. Williamson will oversee acquisitions in Hollywood memorabilia and lead client engagement initiatives. Her career spans estates like Truman Capote, George Gershwin, Tom Petty, and Natalie Wood.

Gabriela Schwartz, a renowned fashion and music marketing executive, has been named Managing Director, Head of the Luxury Department & Corporate Brand Partnerships. Since joining Julien's, Schwartz has driven record-breaking auctions such as Princess Diana's gowns and Bold Luxury while forging partnerships with brands like The Peninsula Beverly Hills. Recognized by Billboard's 40 Under 40 and InStyle's Top 50 Bad-Ass Women, Schwartz will expand Julien's luxury initiatives and commercial opportunities.

"Catherine and Gabriela bring world-class expertise and vision that will drive Julien's continued growth in Entertainment and Luxury," said David Goodman, CEO of Julien's Auctions.

Both executives will work closely with Julien's founders Darren Julien and Martin Nolan to further the company's global impact.

