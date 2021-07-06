July 13 America Makes & ANSI Virtual Event: Additive Manufacturing Feedstock Materials

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America Makes and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) will host a July 13 virtual event, The Current and Future Landscape for Additive Manufacturing (AM) Feedstock/Precursor Materials Standardization. The event program will feature presentations and panel discussions with prominent speakers from industry, government, and standards developing organizations (SDOs). Topics to be discussed will include the attributes of AM feedstock materials that lend themselves to standardization and updates on standardization activity for metals, polymers, ceramics, and composites. Attendee advance registration is required.

The July 13 meeting is the latest in a series of events hosted by the America Makes and ANSI Additive Manufacturing Standardization Collaborative (AMSC) to further develop and refine the AMSC Standardization Roadmap for Additive Manufacturing, last published in June 2018. Interested persons are invited to provide feedback on the feedstock/precursor materials section of the roadmap and current work via a short survey on the AMSC Feedstock/Precursor Materials Standardization Gaps.

The AMSC was established in 2016 to coordinate and accelerate the development of standards and specifications needed to grow the additive manufacturing industry. The group continues to track work by SDOs and others to address the recommendations identified in the standards roadmap.

"We are excited to discuss how the additive manufacturing community is leveraging standardization for different types of feedstock materials and related processes, whether on a prototype basis or for full production," said America Makes technology director, Brandon Ribic. "We look forward to a robust conversation."

"The partnership between ANSI and America Makes through the AMSC has had a positive impact on the evolving work programs of organizations engaged in additive manufacturing standardization. This event will continue to move the dialogue forward for the betterment of the industry," said ANSI president and CEO S. Joe Bhatia.

For more information, contact: Jim McCabe, senior director, standards facilitation, ANSI ([email protected]; 212-642-8921).

About America Makes

America Makes is the nation's leading public-private partnership for additive manufacturing technology and education. America Makes members from industry, academia, government, workforce and economic development organizations work together to accelerate the adoption of AM and the nation's global manufacturing competitiveness. Founded in 2012 as the Department of Defense's manufacturing innovation institute for AM and first of the Manufacturing USA network, America Makes is based in Youngstown, Ohio and managed by the not-for-profit National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM). Visit www.americamakes.us to learn more.

About ANSI

The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting, facilitating, and safeguarding the integrity of the voluntary standardization and conformity assessment system. Its membership is made up of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations. ANSI represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. The Institute is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit www.ansi.org.

