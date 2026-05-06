Jumex® Showcases at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show with New GoMix™ Gummies and Odwalla® Juices

Real fruit innovation and bold flavor experiences showcased at Booth #482

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumex® will make its first appearance at the National Restaurant Association Show, bringing its growing portfolio of fruit-forward beverages and snacks to Chicago from May 16–19. Exhibiting at Booth #482, the brand will highlight its newly introduced Jumex® GoMix™ gummies alongside the refreshed Odwalla® juice lineup.

Jumex® to showcase product innovation and bold flavor experiences at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026 Post this Jumex GoMix™ and Odwalla® will showcase their latest product innovations at the National Restaurant Association Show 2026 in Chicago at Booth #482.

Built on decades of expertise in real fruit, Jumex® continues to evolve beyond its beverage roots, expanding into adjacent categories that deliver both flavor and functionality. The company's presence at the NRA Show marks a strategic step in its U.S. growth, showcasing innovation designed to meet the rising demand for authentic, better-for-you indulgences across foodservice and retail channels.

Jumex® will highlight a line of Gluten Free, Non-GMO, Plant-Based, and Kosher certified Odwalla® juices made with real fruit, no added sugar, and no high-fructose corn syrup. The lineup includes 100% Orange Juice No Pulp, Green Juice with pineapple, apple, and nopal cactus juices, and Orange Guava Ginger. The products are currently available in more than 400 Southern California stores, with continued national expansion planned in the second quarter, including upcoming availability at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

Jumex® GoMix™, a new fruit gummy line crafted with real fruit juice, no artificial colors, and no high-fructose corn syrup, will also be featured. Available in Original Mix and Spicy Original Mix, Jumex® GoMix™ delivers a distinctive "swicy" (sweet and spicy) flavor inspired by Mexican taste profiles, extending Jumex's heritage into the confectionery category. Jumex® GoMix™ gummies are currently available at select Albertsons stores in West Texas and New Mexico, with additional availability coming soon at select Walmart locations nationwide and on Walmart.com.

Attendees are invited to visit Booth #482 to discover Jumex® firsthand, sample Odwalla® juices and Jumex® GoMix™ gummies, and explore how the brand is redefining flavor across beverages and snacks.

To schedule a meeting with the Jumex team during the show, please contact [email protected].

About Jumex®

Founded in 1961, Grupo Jumex® is a leading Mexican beverage company recognized for its iconic "little blue can" and a broad portfolio of fruit nectars, juices, and innovative beverages. From its roots as a family-owned business, Jumex® has grown into an international brand with operations in Mexico, the United States, and global markets. Jumex® USA, continues to evolve through new product development, category innovation, and its mission to share the richness of fruit with the world. For more information, visit https://Jumexus.com.

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SOURCE Grupo Jumex