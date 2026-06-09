Jumio Loses All Four IPR Patent Cases to FaceTec

FaceTec wins total victory as PTAB upholds 100% of patents claims in four IPRs

SUMMERLIN, Nev., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTec, Inc., the global leader in 3D Face Liveness and biometric identity verification, today announced it has been awarded a total victory by the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB). In four separate inter partes reviews initiated by Jumio Corporation, the PTAB upheld the patentability of every challenged claim across FaceTec's four foundational 3D Liveness patents.

"With the PTAB's final written decisions, justice has been served, and the knockoff artists, copyists, serial infringers, and those who assist them, will not prevail," said Kevin Alan Tussy, CEO of FaceTec. "This victory fortifies the core innovations that make FaceTec's 3D Liveness the gold standard for secure identity verification. FaceTec will continue to assert its strong intellectual property portfolio, and would-be copyists of our inventions are now warned. If they steal our ideas, we will never stop fighting them."

In Final Written Decisions issued in IPR2025-00106 (U.S. Patent No. 10,776,471), IPR2025-00107 (U.S. Patent No. 11,157,606), IPR2025-00108 (U.S. Patent No. 11,693,938), and IPR2025-00109 (U.S. Patent No. 11,874,910), the PTAB determined that Jumio failed to prove that any of FaceTec's patent claims should be invalidated. These patents protect FaceTec's pioneering 3D Liveness technology, including evaluation of perspective distortion in face images taken at different distances to reliably verify a user's three-dimensionality and prevent spoofing attacks.

"This total victory positions us to proceed with the current patent infringement lawsuits against Jumio and iProov. The PTAB decision firmly establishes the validity of our core 3D Liveness IP. FaceTec is well positioned to seek both injunctive relief against and substantial monetary damages from infringers. These patents are central to FaceTec's industry-leading 3D Face Verification software suite, which is trusted by enterprises, governments, and financial institutions globally to verify that a remote user is a real person, the right person, and physically present in front of the camera at the time of verification," said Trevor Chaplick, Chief Legal Officer & EVP of Corporate Development for FaceTec.

"Perkins Coie LLP initially wrote and filed the IPRs for Jumio, only for Perkins to withdraw after a federal judge disqualified Perkins from the California patent lawsuit. Morrison & Foerster then represented Jumio, but [were] thoroughly defeated by the excellent team at Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP, who secured complete victories for FaceTec in all four IPR proceedings," said Terry Coffing, Deputy General Counsel, FaceTec.

This sweeping success at the PTAB further strengthens FaceTec's extensive portfolio of 48 patents and reinforces its position in ongoing and future patent enforcement actions.

About FaceTec

FaceTec is a global force in the fight against identity fraud. For use on standard, ubiquitous digital devices, FaceTec's patented biometric security software solutions provide exceptionally secure, remote, unsupervised identity verification and authentication, ensuring that only the legitimate account owner is allowed access to their valuable or sensitive digital services, assets, and systems.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the US with staff in the UK, Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Canada, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D face biometric Liveness and matching software, processing 4.2 billion-plus 3D Liveness Checks annualized, protecting sensitive information in high-risk, high-value environments, including banking and finance, government, major e-commerce, global social networks, digital national IDs and mobile driver licenses, and much more.

FaceTec's AI-driven technology employs advanced algorithms and deep learning models to accurately and securely bind, verify, and re-verify individuals based on their unique face biometrics. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection and face matching, UR Codes, optical character recognition, Know Your Customer (KYC), and age estimation technology anchor the chain of trust in the IDV process for secure access to mobile and web applications.

FaceTec technology has been exhaustively tested against tens of millions of digital and physical spoof artifacts - including high-resolution photos and videos, life-like masks, and mannequin heads - as well as against much more sophisticated injection and bypass-type attacks, all of which are now easily blocked. With ongoing, advanced AI development and the world's only Spoof Bounty Program, FaceTec continues to stay ahead of ever-changing attack methods.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering, patented 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at <1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps ® from standard 2D cameras

from standard 2D cameras UR ® Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification

Codes enable secure, low-cost two-party identity verification $600,000 Spoof Bounty Program certified Level 4 in Spoof/Bypass Security Testing

Level 1-5 Certified 3D Liveness Detection, and Level 4 Bypass Certification

Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N deduplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser. FaceTec sample apps are also available for free testing at dev.facetec.com.

About UR Codes

FaceTec's UR Codes enable codeholders to prove their legal identity, age, and the right to access their accounts or privileges with high confidence, both in-person and remotely. UR Codes can contain embedded, digitally-signed biometric and legal identity information, ensuring privacy-preserving, decentralized identity verification. Safely storing unique, signed face data, personal info, and legal identity data, UR Codes provide secure, low-cost, two-party identity verification at unlimited scale in any identity-related scenario from any issuing authority, such as a DMV, passport issuer, school, or employer. For more information, visit the following resources:

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

SOURCE FaceTec, Inc.