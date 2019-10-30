Jumo Health Nationally Recognized for Tackling Intricate Health Care Challenges

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumo Health, the global provider of award-winning, age appropriate health care resources, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as one of the top 10 patient engagement solution providers of 2019 by Healthcare Tech Outlook magazine.

A panel comprised of CEOs, CIOs, and industry analysts, including Healthcare Tech Outlook's editorial board sought out companies offering powerful solutions that are having a positive impact on clinical outcomes and the broader health care system. Jumo Health came top of the list and was selected as the cover story. "Jumo Health is at the forefront of tackling some of the most intricate challenges," noted Alex D'Souza, Managing Editor of Healthcare Tech Outlook. "Patient engagement must now extend beyond the exam room, using… more regular and proactive interactions between physicians and patients. Interactions that encourage patients to actively manage their health...to drive measurable improvements in population health," continued D'Souza.

"It is an honor to receive this recognition alongside the other organizations seeking to ensure patient centricity is more than a buzzword. Jumo Health is a collective of like-minded, collaborative people that share a common goal to change health care today. For too long the industry has ignored the role global deficiencies in health literacy and reading comprehension play in impacting patient care. By creating authentic resources with relatable patient stories to explain a condition, treatment pathway, or how to manage living with a disease, we ensure the patient is at the center of the experience and has the best chance to meet their desired outcome," said Kevin Aniskovich, President and CEO of Jumo Health.

Jumo Health develops age appropriate, educational resources for patients and caregivers for use throughout their medical journey.

By working with providers, manufacturers, and advocacy groups, we ensure our resources are available at the moment of diagnosis, during a treatment regimen, or while participating in a clinical trial. With the belief that an informed patient is a compliant patient, Jumo Health designs practical solutions using popular mediums. With experience providing resources to more than 65 countries in 55 languages, and covering more than 200 topics, our mixed media solutions range from comic books to animated videos, are evidence based and peer reviewed, and pay careful attention to health literacy and reading comprehension barriers.

