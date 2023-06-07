Jump Aero Electronic Parachute Improves eVTOL Failure Handling in Flight Test

News provided by

Jump Aero Inc.

07 Jun, 2023, 08:03 ET

PETALUMA, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jump Aero Incorporated in partnership with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) has completed a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) research contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop and flight test an "electronic parachute" – an adaptive flight controller pre-trained in simulation for various failure scenarios with a machine-learned (ML) neural network.  This technology enables advanced air mobility aircraft to experience smaller disturbances and improved controllability in the event of in-flight damage.  It has the potential to improve safe outcomes without significantly increasing the training burden on the pilot.  This research was sponsored by the Air Force Research Laboratory and the Agility Prime program to accelerate the commercial market for dual-use advanced air mobility vehicles.

In this Phase II effort, the performance of an adaptive/ML flight controller was flight tested against a static flight controller during in-flight failure scenarios to test the theory that the adaptive/ML controller could improve aircraft handling by preventing significant attitude deviation or altitude loss. Upon completion of the investigation, the adaptive ML controller outperformed the baseline controller in both vertical velocity error and angular deviation by 11% to 83% at all failure test points in which statistical data could be collected.

"The flight test data demonstrate the potential of our electronic parachute technology to improve aircraft response in the event of failures in flight.  This work could lead to the first civil application of an adaptive/ML controller on an eVTOL aircraft."

 – Carl Dietrich, Founder & President of Jump Aero Incorporated

Jump Aero is developing the JA1 Pulse eVTOL aircraft to help first responders get to the scene of an emergency as fast as possible.  The capabilities of the JA1 aircraft have significant potential defense utility.  The research conducted as part of this AFWERX STTR contract has the potential to pave the way for safety enhancing flight control systems across the broad spectrum of Advanced Air Mobility.

Founded by experienced aviation entrepreneurs, Jump Aero will leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to cut rural emergency response times in half.  Jump Aero invites first responder organizations with an interest in learning more about our lifesaving technology to contact us through our website [www.jumpaero.com] for more information.

Media Contact:

Katerina Barilov
408-429-0087
[email protected]

SOURCE Jump Aero Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.