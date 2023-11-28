Jump Into Waterproof Protection for iPhone 15 with OtterBox Frē Series

OtterBox

28 Nov, 2023

-MagSafe Compatible Waterproof Case Now Available- 

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capture underwater photos, hit the slopes or kick up some off-road dust with confidence your new iPhone 15 is protected. OtterBox, the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S., offers waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof and dirt-proof Frē Series, available now for all iPhone 15 models at otterbox.com.

 "Frē Series allows people to get out and explore the world around them worry free," said OtterBox CEO JC Richardson. "Frē Series has been the go-to waterproof case choice for more than 10 years and now iPhone 15 adopters can jump into any adventure life throws at them."

Frē Series is built to protect against the extremes with waterproof, drop-proof, dust-proof and dirt-proof protection to keep your device in great condition. It is water tested to two meters (6.6 feet) for up to an hour, drop proof to two meters and completely sealed from dust, dirt and snow. Plus, it aligns securely to MagSafe accessories to keep you geared up for any adventure. With three great colors and a super sleek profile, Frē Series shows off the slim lines of the latest iPhone 15 device, adding a splash of color to the device while keeping water out.       

OtterBox Frē Series is available now on otterbox.com.  

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered.  

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it.  

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback.  

For more information, visit otterbox.com. 

