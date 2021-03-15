Jump-Start Spring With The Planet Fitness Black Card®; Join For $0 Enrollment For A Limited Time Only From March 15 - 16

HAMPTON, N.H., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing global franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites everyone to get ahead of their springtime workout routines with a special offer to sign up for PF Black Card memberships for $0 enrollment, then $22.99 a month, from March 15 – 16. Planet Fitness wants everyone to stay active and healthy in a clean, safe and spacious environment.

PF Black Card perks include access to any Planet Fitness club at no additional charge and the ability to bring a guest every workout, as well as additional amenities such as unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds and more. The promotion is available at any of its more than 2,100 clubs throughout the United States. Find the nearest club or join online here.

"We know finding the motivation to start a workout routine can be challenging these days, but it's more important than ever to prioritize your mental and physical health," said Jeremy Tucker, chief marketing officer at Planet Fitness. "At Planet Fitness, we provide our members with the ultimate choice including the ability to bring a friend and access to all 2,100 plus locations throughout the country. We encourage everyone to safely jump-start their fitness routines and check out all that Planet Fitness has to offer."

Planet Fitness' top priority has always been keeping its members and employees safe. New and returning members alike will see first-hand the enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols at its well-ventilated and spacious clubs, such as:



Touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App

A crowd meter on the PF App that allows members to check club capacity in real-time before even leaving the house

Increased sanitization every 20 minutes to continually clean and sanitize high-touch areas, with cleaning stations available for member use – just look for the yellow flags throughout the floor

Social Fitnessing™ in which some cardio machines and equipment are marked out of use so members have ample space and separation for physical distancing

Employees receiving daily temperature checks and personal protective equipment, including having to wear a mask at all times

In addition, the free Planet Fitness App, available to members and non-members alike, puts more than 500 exercises right in your pocket with routines for all levels and interests.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*PF Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of December 31, 2020, Planet Fitness had approximately 13.5 million members and 2,124 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®️. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

SOURCE Planet Fitness, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.planetfitness.com

