JumpCloud Accelerates Security Roadmap With Acquisition Of Breez

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has joined forces with Breez, a pioneering Identity Threat Detection, Investigation and Response Platform. This move underscores JumpCloud's commitment to securing the modern cloud-forward IT environment.

By acquiring Breez, JumpCloud immediately gains access to specialized, innovative technology and an experienced team to enhance its Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities. This move directly accelerates JumpCloud's roadmap, bringing sophisticated ITDR tools and faster innovation to its core security data products.

"We are thrilled to welcome Abhinav Srivastava and the Breez team to JumpCloud," said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. "They are some of the most brilliant and forward-thinking minds in identity security, and we've long admired their innovative work. By joining forces, we're not just accelerating our product roadmap—we are combining our shared vision to build the future of identity security. Together, we can provide our customers with an unparalleled ability to defend against modern threats."

"Joining JumpCloud is a natural and powerful evolution of the mission we started at Breez," said Abhinav Srivastava, founder and CEO, Breez. "Our focus has always been on delivering cutting-edge identity threat detection and response, and now we can accelerate our vision and bring these critical capabilities to a much wider, global audience."

This announcement marks another milestone in JumpCloud's mission to assemble the industry's foremost innovators onto a single, unified platform. Building on the momentum from recently welcoming the teams from VaultOne and Stack Identity, this partnership with Breez underscores a core belief: the only way to solve today's complex security challenges is by uniting the brightest minds and best technologies. This strategy uniquely positions JumpCloud to deliver on its promise of radically simplifying the IT experience for businesses of all sizes.

The details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

