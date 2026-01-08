JumpCloud Acquires MacSolution to Shape New Enterprise Future in Brazil

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has acquired MacSolution, the largest managed service provider (MSP) of JumpCloud in the Americas. The acquisition helps JumpCloud continue to develop a strategic go-to-market (GTM) hub in São Paulo, Brazil following the acquisition of VaultOne earlier in the year.

MacSolution specializes in helping companies modernize their IT by managing user identities, access, and devices. The acquisition brings in a highly skilled team with deep technical knowledge specific to JumpCloud. Their expertise, now in-house, will help JumpCloud channel valuable insight back into the organization to improve the product as well as providing key operational guidance to improve channel and MSP motions.

"Our mission is simple: to power modern work by intelligently and securely connecting every identity, device, and agent to the access they need," said Antoine Jebara, co-founder and general manager of MSP business, JumpCloud. "This acquisition is a major strategic step, allowing us to build an operational stronghold in a key global market like Brazil. By bringing MacSolution's talented team of GTM and professional services personnel directly into JumpCloud, we are significantly increasing our ability to support enterprise customers worldwide."

The integration of MacSolution will provide customers with enhanced services and security outcomes:

Increased global capacity: The new São Paulo hub serves as a central operational center. This expands JumpCloud's capacity to deliver immediate, expert services globally to support our customers and partners.

The new São Paulo hub serves as a central operational center. This expands JumpCloud's capacity to deliver immediate, expert services globally to support our customers and partners. Fast, secure migrations: Customers and partners get quick access to experts that specialize in complex and legacy migrations. This ensures a fast and secure move to modern, cloud-native IT.

Customers and partners get quick access to experts that specialize in complex and legacy migrations. This ensures a fast and secure move to modern, cloud-native IT. Enterprise readiness: This acquisition helps JumpCloud meet the sophisticated demands of large global organizations. This ensures they can deploy JumpCloud's intelligent platform securely.

"Joining forces with JumpCloud is the ultimate validation of the knowledge and specialized service our team has built over the years," said Bruno Rotiroti, CEO, MacSolution. "We are thrilled to officially transition from being a strategic JumpCloud partner to becoming an integral part of the team. This move allows us to bring our technical expertise and Brazilian market knowledge in house."

The details of the transaction are not being disclosed.

