JumpCloud and Google Workspace to Launch New Cloud Productivity Solution for Enterprises

JumpCloud is Collaborating with Google Workspace to Launch Work Transformation Set, a Powerful Solution with Built-in AI That Redefines IT Management and Security for a Modern Enterprise

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it is collaborating with Google Workspace to deliver the Work Transformation Set . This solution combines secure, AI-powered productivity and collaboration tools from Google Workspace with JumpCloud's identity, device, and access management. This is offered to enterprises in a single, cost-effective price and contract from Google.

Work Transformation Set is a powerful alternative to legacy, on-premises collaboration, productivity, and IT management technology that can lead to inefficient work, security incidents, and operational downtime. The integrated solution helps businesses innovate with Google AI, reduce security risks with Zero Trust controls, and improve business agility with simplified procurement, adoption, and integration for best-of-breed tools.

Now available exclusively through Google Workspace, this solution delivers a single, cost-effective price, contract, and support assistance for productivity, identity, and device management technology. It allows enterprises to provide teams with AI-powered tools and embrace a Zero Trust security model while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO).

"Enterprise IT and security teams are at a crossroads," said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. "The choices they face are clear: stick with legacy systems that have held back innovation for decades, or embrace a modern, AI-enabled future. Living in the past, and being complacent with legacy technology isn't going to shape the future. The combination of JumpCloud and Google Workspace provides that clear path forward, leveraging Google's powerful AI capabilities to accelerate deeper security, productivity, and value."

Key benefits of t he Work Transformation Set include:

Accelerated individual and team innovation with AI: Teams can do what couldn't be done before and at a faster pace using Google Workspace with Gemini for content generation, data analysis, and meeting management. JumpCloud's secure and centralized IT management platform helps ensure organizations can safely leverage the technology they need.

Teams can do what couldn't be done before and at a faster pace using Google Workspace with Gemini for content generation, data analysis, and meeting management. JumpCloud's secure and centralized IT management platform helps ensure organizations can safely leverage the technology they need. Reduced security risks: This solution can lower a company's attack surface by reducing the ways hackers can gain access to systems. JumpCloud's AI-powered identity and access management (IAM) and unified endpoint management (UEM) platform provides Zero Trust access and strong biometric MFA, enabling the workforce to securely work from any OS, from any location.

This solution can lower a company's attack surface by reducing the ways hackers can gain access to systems. JumpCloud's AI-powered identity and access management (IAM) and unified endpoint management (UEM) platform provides Zero Trust access and strong biometric MFA, enabling the workforce to securely work from any OS, from any location. Improved business agility with an open ecosystem: Work Transformation Set from Google Workspace allows enterprises to gain flexibility by easily using preferred tools and modernize legacy technology with a secure cloud solution and broad support of industry standards. This solution also simplifies the procurement process and can lower TCO by consolidating licenses for multiple products under a single, cost-effective Google Workspace contract.

"Our customers tell us they need world-class AI, productivity, and collaboration, along with best-in-class IT management capabilities," said Yulie Kwon Kim, vice president, product, Google Workspace. "Work Transformation Set is built to do exactly that. Our collaboration with JumpCloud provides a modern solution that empowers organizations to move beyond outdated technology. With an open and flexible platform, this integration helps businesses streamline operations and defend against evolving threats."

"As a rapidly scaling fintech, we needed an IT stack that could keep up with our growth without sacrificing security or adding complexity," said Renjith Radhakrishnan, head of IT business solutions, Tamara . "JumpCloud and Google Workspace's collaboration has been a game-changer. We've cut employee onboarding time by 70%, eliminated manual password resets, and achieved 100% compliance across all our devices. The seamless integration and powerful AI in Google Workspace, combined with JumpCloud's unified management, has freed our team to focus on innovation and has given us a secure, cloud-native foundation to scale at an incredible pace."

Work Transformation Set is now available for enterprises looking to modernize their technology stack and complete their digital transformation. Click here to learn more about how this powerful solution from JumpCloud and Google Workspace is the definitive choice for enterprises looking to modernize their legacy productivity and security suites.

You can also read the full announcement from Google Workspace here .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® delivers a unified identity, device, and access management platform that makes it easy to securely manage identities, devices, and access across your organization. With JumpCloud, IT teams and MSPs enable users to work securely from anywhere and manage their Windows, Apple, Linux, and Android devices from a single platform.

