JumpCloud Shows Dominance in the G2 Spring 2026 Reports

LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has shattered last year's rankings. The company earned top honors in 150 G2 Spring 2026 Grid® Reports fueled by over 4,000 verified user reviews. Following the momentum from last year, JumpCloud has been recognized as a leader across key categories in the market.

JumpCloud's sweep of the Spring 2026 reports highlights its continued dominance in critical categories, including:

Cloud Directory Services & User Provisioning

Identity and Access Management (IAM) & Single Sign-On (SSO)

Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) & Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) & Security Compliance

Privileged Access Management (PAM) & Password Policy Enforcement

SaaS Spend Management & Remote Support

"Our continued leadership in the G2 Spring reports validates that the market is moving away from fragmented, 'bolted-on' security toward a more integrated, intelligent IT model," said Sumesh Rahavendra, chief business officer, JumpCloud. "This recognition is particularly meaningful because it is earned directly from our customers. It proves our unified approach works. By bringing identity, access, and device management together, we remove the friction holding IT back."

What G2 Users Are Saying:

"I really appreciate JumpCloud's ability to bind user accounts and deploy policies remotely, which makes IT administration much more efficient. It significantly eases user and device management and keeps everything secure while reducing the amount of manual work the IT team needs to do. This efficiency allows us to support users more effectively. The initial setup was also easy, which made the transition smoother for my team." — G2 Verified User

"I like that JumpCloud is software as a service and is cloud-hosted, making it a great solution for large organizations. It allows the IT department to manage devices easily under one pane of glass, both remotely and in-house, minimizing the administration of domain servers. JumpCloud was also very easy to set up; a little application was installed on our devices, and then the cloud integration just worked. It was great." — G2 Verified User

To read full user reviews and see how JumpCloud compares to the competition, visit the JumpCloud page on G2.

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.