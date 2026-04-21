JumpCloud Wins 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award

LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has received the 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Award for the Google Workspace: Impact category.

"The Google Cloud Partner Awards honor the strategic innovation and measurable value our partners bring to customers," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, global partner ecosystem and channels, Google Cloud. "We are proud to name JumpCloud a 2026 Google Cloud Partner Award winner, celebrating their role in driving customer success over the last year."

JumpCloud helps customers solve the final piece of the enterprise puzzle: how to manage every device and user identity without relying on legacy infrastructure. By bridging this gap, JumpCloud allows organizations to fully commit to the Google ecosystem. This approach removes old tech hurdles and secures Windows, Apple, and Linux devices.

Additional 2025 achievements leading up to this award include:

Launched the Work Transformation Set: Created an offering with Google Workspace that delivers the intelligent, secure IT foundation required for modern, distributed organizations to thrive.

Created an offering with Google Workspace that delivers the intelligent, secure IT foundation required for modern, distributed organizations to thrive. Unified identity and device management: Enterprises can now use Google credentials to manage their entire device fleet.

Enterprises can now use Google credentials to manage their entire device fleet. Legacy infrastructure retirement: Led major migrations that helped global organizations retire legacy directory and management tools. JumpCloud and Google Workspace research found that 87% of IT leaders would consider switching from their current productivity suite to a more unified and secure platform.

Led major migrations that helped global organizations retire legacy directory and management tools. JumpCloud and Google Workspace research found that 87% of IT leaders would consider switching from their current productivity suite to a more unified and secure platform. Global consolidation success: Helped a major enterprise group consolidate eight disparate security tools into one unified, Google-backed infrastructure for 6,500 users.

"This award is a powerful validation of the deep and successful partnership we have shared with Google," said Greg Keller, co-founder and chief technology officer, JumpCloud. "Together, we are answering the most critical question in modern IT: how to build a world-class, AI-first, and hyper-secure enterprise without the burden of legacy systems. Google recognizes that for Workspace to be the true heart of an organization, it needs the open and unified identity, access and device management that only JumpCloud provides. We are proud to be the partner Google trusts to help their customers achieve total digital independence and security at scale."

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® is the AI-powered unified IT management platform designed to secure the modern workforce. By consolidating identity, device, and access management, JumpCloud provides intelligent, secure IT that scales from human users to autonomous AI agents. We help organizations around the globe eliminate complexity and turn AI risk into an optimized advantage, ensuring the right people and agents have secure access to the right resources at all times.

Learn more: jumpcloud.com/

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SOURCE JumpCloud, Inc.