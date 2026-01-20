JumpCloudLand 2026 Adds Google Workspace as Featured Sponsor; Keynote Speaker Announced

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced that Google Workspace has joined JumpCloudLand 2026 as a featured sponsor, anchoring a virtual event dedicated to helping IT teams navigate the intersection of security and AI. The free virtual event, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, also revealed its closing keynote speaker: world-renowned planetary scientist and high-altitude mountaineer Dr. Suzie Imber .

"Having Google Workspace as a featured sponsor underscores our commitment to a unified, secure identity ecosystem," said Micha Hershman, chief marketing officer, JumpCloud. "We're excited to bring this level of collaboration to our community."

JumpCloud and Google Workspace are committed to giving IT teams a more intelligent, secure platform. Click here to read more about the JumpCloud and Google Workspace partnership.

Dr. Suzie Imber, a professor of planetary science at the University of Leicester's School of Physics and Astronomy, will deliver the closing keynote. She specializes in how the Sun and the solar wind affect magnetized planets, a research area known as Space Weather. She also gained national recognition as the winner of the BBC series "Astronauts: Do You Have What it Takes?" An accomplished athlete and high-altitude mountaineer, Imber has combined her technical expertise with her passion for exploration by writing code to identify hundreds of previously unknown peaks in South America. She also currently serves as a member of Edale Mountain Rescue.

In addition to the keynote, JumpCloudLand 2026 will feature a deep dive exploring how artificial intelligence is changing modern infrastructure. Chris Tagliaferro , senior director of IT at Morning Brew Inc., will join JumpCloud's Chase Doelling for a session exploring the findings from JumpCloud's latest IT Trends report. The discussion will reveal key insights from over 800 IT leaders, including why AI adoption hinges on unified identity and robust security controls.

Event Details

JumpCloudLand is a premier virtual experience designed for IT professionals, security practitioners, and MSP leaders.

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026

Time: 10 a.m. ET – 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Virtual (Free Registration)

Don't miss out on this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow with IT pros from across the globe. Register now for JumpCloudLand to plot your path to intelligent, secure IT.

For more information and to explore the sessions, visit jumpcloudland.jumpcloud.com .

