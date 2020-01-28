Jumptuit Announces Appointment of M. Narendra Kini to the Board of Directors of Jumptuit Health

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jumptuit Health, Inc. announced today that Dr. M. Narendra Kini, MD, MHA, will join the Board of Directors. Jumptuit Health is a vertical affiliate of Jumptuit, Inc. and part of the Jumptuit Group.

Dr. Kini is the former President & CEO of Miami Children's Health System and Nicklaus Children's Hospital, a 289-bed, nationally recognized pediatric specialty hospital in Miami-Dade County with nine pediatric outpatient centers located throughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Dr. Kini was instrumental in widening the system's footprint beyond the region, developing a global telemedicine effort that expanded to South America, the Caribbean and many other nations.

Before joining Miami Children's Health System, Dr. Kini served as Executive Vice President for Clinical and Physician Services at Trinity Health, the fourth largest Catholic health system in the United States. He was responsible for physician relations/outreach, clinical informatics, patient safety, comprehensive tertiary care and pharmacy operations for the $5.7 billion health system. Prior to Trinity Health, Dr. Kini held various positions related to information technology at GE Medical Systems, the latest as Director of the GE Healthcare Leadership Institute.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Kini served as Ancillary and Support Vice President at the Children's Health System in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and held the rank of Associate Clinical Professor of Pediatrics at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Dr. Kini is a Board Certified practicing pediatric emergency physician, receiving his Medical Doctor Degree in 1985 from the Medical College of Wisconsin and Master's degree in Hospital and Health Administration in 1988 from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

"We are honored to have someone with Narendra's incredible energy, intellect and vision join the Jumptuit Team," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc." Understanding the interplay between genetic predispositions and factors in the physical environment is a mission and passion that the Jumptuit Health Team and its newest Board member, Dr. Narendra Kini, are deeply committed to."

"Jumptuit is on the verge of creating the next generation of empowered consumers by providing streaming intelligent data. This will change society as we know it," said Dr. Kini. "I am happy to support Don's vision and excited to be part of the journey."

