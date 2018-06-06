June 9th Auction Approaches for Luxe 10-Acre Estate in Redding, CT

"After successfully selling a neighboring Redding estate in 2017, we're excited to be working with Andrew and the Filippone and Raveis teams on another beautiful country home in rural Connecticut," stated David Ashcroft, Platinum's director of business development. "The pedigree of this property is extremely impressive, and any value-driven buyer looking for a quiet place for his family or a weekend retreat from the city will not want to miss the incredible value opportunity presented by this auction."

The original footprint of the residence is based upon a carriage house that was built in 1907. Following extensive renovations and additions, the property has been transformed into a luxurious estate, inspired by the homes of the English countryside. The property owners incorporated remnants of the original structure in the renovations, as evidenced by beautiful, exposed beams located throughout, which offer a touch of historical charm to the home's contemporary elegance.

The two-story residence offers more than 8,500 sf of living space, with 6 bedrooms, 6 full and three half baths. A formal foyer, gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances, 2 en-suite bedrooms, a large family room, and a wine cellar with storage for more than 1,000 bottles are featured on the main living level.

A massive, 27-ft by 43-ft great room is connected to the main living areas by a short hallway, and features high-gloss wood floors, exposed wood beams, a powder room and a private balcony – perfect for a music room, billiards room or even a "man-cave."

The upper level offers 4 bedrooms and multiple entertaining areas. A sumptuous master suite with private balcony, walk-in closets, and a large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower is a perfect couple's retreat. An adjacent office and entertainment room offer space for work and play, while a sitting room with fireplace provides a private sanctuary for relaxation.

Outdoor living areas include patios both covered and uncovered, which offer expansive views of the rolling countryside. Grounds feature a tennis court, greenhouse, fire pit and private pond. Additionally, a Gunite pool surrounded by stone walls and carefully pruned trees offers a pool house with changing room. Views of the Aspetuck River and surrounding lands that have been placed into a conservation easement add to the tranquility of the estate.

Final previews of the property will be held from 12-5pm daily through Friday, June 8th. For information on property previews, bidder registration or other auction procedures, interested parties may visit ConnecticutLuxuryAuction.com, or contact Platinum's project manager for the sale at 800.935.1168.

