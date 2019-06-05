June AARP Bulletin: These 12 Washington Leaders Influence Life for All Older Americans

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quietly behind closed doors, leaders in Washington (some working for government, some for private organizations) spend their days developing policies and managing programs that influence the lives of all older Americans. Yet few make the news, despite their outsized influence. Who are they? What do they believe? How do they operate? And are they doing the right things?

In this month's issue of AARP Bulletin, we demystify the expert thinkers and administrators who drive policy on issues vital to older Americans, such as Medicare, Social Security and consumer fraud. Meet the little-known leaders from major organizations such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, American Diabetes Association and the Bureau of Consumer Protection. We also detail strategies on how your voice can be heard in their offices.

Other stories in the June issue:

Your Life

Remembering D-Day: The invasion of Normandy was one of the boldest and most important military efforts of World War II, leading to the liberation of Western Europe and helping to create the world as it exists today. On its 75th anniversary, AARP pays tribute to the sacrifices we should never forget. Read stories and recollections from people who played a part in making history that day. In addition, check out an exclusive three-part digital series "Letters from D-Day" on AARP's YouTube channel. The series includes never-before-seen D-day footage, reproduced in stunning 4k . All episodes are narrated by Bryan Cranston who reads recently re-discovered letters from service members who had documented their experiences in battle.

Your Health

Your Brain's Best Day: Researchers confirm that lifestyle changes – even simple ones such as flossing in the morning – can make a big difference in the life of your brain. Discover the many small changes you can make from the moment you wake up to the moment you go to sleep to optimize brain health and help prevent dementia or Alzheimer's disease.

Your Money

The New Currency of Fraud: Retail gift cards have quietly emerged as the preferred method for scammers to get money from their targets. The reasons: They are nearly as untraceable as cash and almost instantly transferable. Retailers are starting to respond, but, as always, the best protection is awareness. Find out exactly how crooks use gift cards to avoid being caught.

The Right Way to Go with Retirement Money: When you leave your job, you may feel inclined to roll the money from your 401(k) to an individual retirement account (IRA). But should you? While a financial adviser may hastily recommend that you transfer your money into an IRA, personal finance expert Jane Bryant Quinn provides some questions to ask and guide yourself in your financial journey.

When It Pays to Be Loyal: Signing up for retail loyalty programs can be a great way to find discounted items. However, giving away your personal information can come at a different kind of price. Information that retailers ask for like phone numbers, birthdays and shopping habits could pose a threat to your privacy. Here's how to increase your savings with frequent-shopper programs while minimizing your risk of identity theft.

More information can be found at: http://www.aarp.org/bulletin/

