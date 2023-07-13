June was another record month at Ontario International

Ontario International Airport

13 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET

Southern California gateway broke marks for both total passengers and international travelers

ONTARIO, Calif., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) set a record in June for passenger volume, welcoming more than 559,000 travelers and breaking a record set just a month earlier, officials announced.

The aviation gateway also recorded more than 37,000 international travelers, which was the most in a single month ever at ONT.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport welcomed more than 559,000 travelers during June, including more than 37,000 international travelers – the most in a single month ever at ONT.
The total passenger count for June was 8.7% higher than June last year. The number of domestic passengers grew by 5% to 522,000, while international air travel more than doubled to 37,000.

The previous high for total passengers in one month since the airport's return to local ownership in 2016 was recorded in May 2023 when 557,000 travelled through ONT.

Over the first six months of the year, total passenger volume was nearly 3 million, 12.4% greater than the first half of 2022. The passenger count included 2.8 million domestic travelers and 176,000 international passengers, increases of 9.5% and 94.4%, respectively.

"Since taking ownership of the airport our goal has been to create an international gateway for Southern California with the amenities, facilities and services befitting the region," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "We couldn't be more pleased that demand for air travel through Ontario remains strong, outpacing other California airports, driven by large increases in population and jobs across our region."

Ten million Southern Californians live or work closer to ONT than any other airport, and eight of the 10 fastest growing California cities over 100,000 population are in ONT's primary service area.

Passenger

Totals

Jun

2023

Jun

2022

Change

YTD

2023

YTD

2022

Change

Domestic

522,088

496,950

5.06 %

2,813,917

2,570,272

9.5 %

International

37,359

17,534

113.07 %

176,238

90,677

94.4 %

Total

559,447

514,484

8.74 %

2,990,155

2,660,949

12.4 %

Volumes of commercial freight and mail declined by 14% in June and 10% on a year-to-date basis, consistent with lower cargo volume globally which has been anticipated by industry analysts.

Air cargo

(tonnage)

Jun

2023

Jun

2022

Change

YTD

2023

YTD

2022

Change

Freight

57,410

67,525

-14.98 %

338,431

380,612

-11.1 %

Mail

4,260

4,479

-4.89 %

27,725

28,107

-1.4 %

Total

61,670

72,004

-14.35 %

366,156

408,720

-10.4 %

"Despite the slow-down in freight movement worldwide, Ontario International is a vital cog in the U.S. supply chain," Elkadi said. "Our modernized and expanded cargo facilities remain key components for shippers serving Southern California."

About Ontario International Airport
Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to nearly two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.comFollow @flyONT on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)
The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Councilmember Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:
Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected] 

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

