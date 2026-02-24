Ontario International Airport earns top global honor for customer experience from Airports Council International

ONTARIO, Calif. , Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) is again being recognized among the world's best airports for customer experience, receiving the 2025 Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Customer Experience Award for Best Airport at Departures in North America (5-15 million passengers) from Airports Council International (ACI) World.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport again has earned global recognition for its customer experience.

The award is based entirely on passenger surveys and reflects travelers' direct feedback on the quality, comfort and ease of their airport experience. ONT was honored for delivering an exceptional departure experience, underscoring the airport's continued rise as one of North America's most passenger-friendly gateways and a leader in customer-focused innovation.

The ASQ award will be presented during the ACI Airport Experience Summit in September in Istanbul, Turkey.

"What makes this recognition extraordinary is that it comes directly from the people we serve," said Atif Elkadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "Our team shows up every single day committed to delivering a world-class experience defined by care, efficiency and hospitality. This award belongs to the frontline employees, airline partners, custodial staff, and concessionaires who treat every passenger like a guest. At ONT, we don't take trust for granted; we earn it every single day."

The ASQ program is the aviation industry's leading benchmark for airport customer experience, measuring passenger satisfaction across key indicators including ease of travel, courtesy of staff, cleanliness, comfort and overall efficiency. ONT's recognition places it among a select group of airports worldwide distinguished for excellence in serving travelers.

The award builds on a series of recent national and international recognitions for ONT, reflecting the airport's steady growth, strong passenger satisfaction and commitment to delivering a seamless, stress-free travel experience.

"As we continue celebrating a decade of local control, this recognition affirms what our passengers already know – Ontario International Airport is committed to making travel simple, comfortable and convenient," Elkadi added. "We are proud of how far we've come and even more excited about what lies ahead."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the second most popular mid-sized airport in the United States, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

