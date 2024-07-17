June was another record month for Ontario International Airport with 652,000 passengers and double-digit growth

SoCal gateway saw passenger count increase nearly 17% in June compared with June 2023.

ONTARIO, Calif., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger volume at Ontario International Airport (ONT) climbed to a new record in June, topping 652,000 and eclipsing the previous record of 618,000 set just one month before, officials announced.

The June count of 652,729, which was 16.7% higher than the same month last year, was the most in a single month since ONT's transition to local ownership in 2016. The airport is nearing its all-time passenger record of 693,000 set in August 2007.

Southern California's Ontario International Airport has had 40 consecutive months of year-over-year passenger growth.

The Southern California gateway welcomed 615,355 domestic passengers last month, 17.9% more than June last year, while the number of international travelers was flat.

During the first half of the year, ONT drew more than 3.3 million passengers overall, an increase of 11.1% compared with the same period in 2023. The number of domestic passengers increased 9.8% to more than 3 million while the number of international fliers was 32.2% higher.

"With 40 consecutive months of year-over-year growth, Ontario International Airport continues to prove itself the aviation hub of choice for more Southern California residents and visitors," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "As population and employment opportunities grow in the Inland Empire, the appeal of our world-class facilities, services and amenities is steadily increasing."

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in June were:

Southwest (35.2%) Frontier Airlines (16.3%) American Airlines (14.9%) Delta Air Lines (10.9%) Alaska Airlines (7.1%)

Passenger Totals Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Domestic 615,355 522,088 17.9 % 3,088,402 2,813,917 9.8 % International 37,374 37,359 0.0 % 232,937 176,238 32.2 % Total 652,729 559,447 16.7 % 3,321,339 2,990,115 11.1 %

Meanwhile, shipments of commercial freight decreased by 2.6% in June but increased 2.6% on a year-to-date basis.

Air cargo (tonnage) Jun 2024 Jun 2023 Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Freight 55,924 57,410 -2.6 % 347,382 338,431 2.6 % Mail 2,557 4,260 -40.0 % 15,550 27,725 -43.9 % Total 58,481 61,670 -5.2 % 362,932 366,156 -0.9 %

"Although commercial freight volume declined slightly last month, cargo tonnage increased over the first half of the year, reaffirming Ontario's standing as a vital commercial air freight hub for Southern California," Elkadi said.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, X and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA):

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

