Jungheinrich® Introduces EFG C20Q-C40Q Designed with Cutting-Edge Technology

"The EFG C20Q-C40Q represents a forward-thinking approach to electric lift trucks," said Luca Ghiotto, Manager of Product Marketingat Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "With intuitive controls, advanced technology, and industry-leading ergonomics, operators can maximize productivity and confidence on every lift."

Cutting-Edge Electric Performance

Combining advanced AC motor technology with dual drive and hydraulic systems, the EFG C20Q-C40Q delivers reduced energy loss, rapid acceleration, and consistent torque stability. Its electronic control systems ensure smooth handling, precise lifting and exceptional control in tight spaces.

Key Benefits of the Jungheinrich® EFG C20Q-C40Q:

Performance and Power

Lift capacity: 4,000 – 8,000 lbs Class IV performance in a Class I truck High-performance drive and lift motors deliver superior capability Lift height up to 312" with passive sway control provides excellent stability Lift speed up to 110 ft/min and travel speeds up to 12.5 mph (unloaded)

Maneuverability and Control

100° turning radius enhances agility Up to 14" shorter turning radius than competitors Customizable hydraulic controls and precise power steering

Energy Efficiency and Maintenance

Lead-acid or lithium-ion battery options for optimal run time and reduced maintenance Simplified battery maintenance and replacement Available in 36- or 48-volt configurations

Operator Comfort and Design Large, ultra-comfortable operating compartment helps to reduce fatigue



High Performance Meets Forward-Thinking Innovation

The new electric forklift embodies the Jungheinrich® commitment to bold innovation, high performance, operator-focused design, and industry-leading technology. With optimized ergonomics and industry-leading energy efficiency, the new product empowers operators to perform at their best – shift after shift.

With multiple control options and elevated energy efficiency, the EFG C20Q-C40Q is the ideal solution for narrow-aisle and indoor operations, delivering innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help maximize productivity.

To learn more about the Jungheinrich® EFG C20Q-C40Q, please visit here. To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its network of Jungheinrich® dealers, please visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Jungheinrich®

Advanced Warehouse Products and Automated Guided Vehicles

Jungheinrich® ranks among the World's leading brands of material handling equipment and warehousing technology, offering a broad range of advanced forklifts, very narrow aisle lift trucks and automated guided vehicles. With more than 65 years of electric lift truck design and manufacturing expertise, Jungheinrich is known for developing energy-efficient warehouse products utilizing lithium-ion battery or energy management technologies, which can operate up to two shifts on one charge in various applications.

In North America, Jungheinrich forklifts are exclusively distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. This extensive dealer network has more than 340 dealer locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico, backed by five local parts distribution centers and a 24-hour parts delivery guarantee. To learn more about Jungheinrich's complete warehouse products and solutions, visit Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich Forklifts on YouTube and Jungheinrich Forklifts on LinkedIn.

