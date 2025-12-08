Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks Introduces FBC20Q-FBC40Q Series of Mid-Size Electric Cushion Forklifts

"With the FBC20Q- FBC40Q Series, we're delivering dependable, high-performance built to meet the demands of today," said Luca Ghiotto, Manager of Product Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "From advanced AC motors to integrated assistance systems, the FBC20Q- FBC40Q Series gives operators the confidence, productivity, and value they need to get the job done."

Enhanced for Durability While Maintaining Affordability

The FBC20Q- FBC40Q Series is a powerful, energy-efficient electric forklift built to match the performance of traditional IC models. Its design supports demanding operations, allowing operators to maneuver confidently in tight aisles while delivering safe, reliable comfort through long shifts.

Key Benefits of the Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks FBC20Q- FBC40Q Series:

Lift Capacity and Stability : 4,000 – 8,000 lbs lift capacity with lift heights up to 312" and passive sway control for excellent stability at height.

: 4,000 – 8,000 lbs lift capacity with lift heights up to 312" and passive sway control for excellent stability at height. Performance: High-performance drive and lift motors with lift and travel speeds comparable to IC counterparts.

High-performance drive and lift motors with lift and travel speeds comparable to IC counterparts. Tighter Turns & Maneuverability: 100° turning radius with up to 14" shorter turns than competitors for tight aisles and high-density storage.

100° turning radius with up to 14" shorter turns than competitors for tight aisles and high-density storage. Hydraulic Controls: Customizable controls for precise operation.

Customizable controls for precise operation. Travel Speed: Maximum travel speed of 12.5 mph unloaded.

Maximum travel speed of 12.5 mph unloaded. Maintenance: Simplified battery maintenance and replacement with easy access for routine service.

Simplified battery maintenance and replacement with easy access for routine service. Operator Comfort & Steering: Large, ultra-comfortable operating compartment with precise, effortless power steering to reduce fatigue.

Large, ultra-comfortable operating compartment with precise, effortless power steering to reduce fatigue. Class Performance: Class IV performance in a Class I truck.

With the launch of the FBC20Q- FBC40Q Series, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks offers robust construction, high-quality performance, and exceptional value, providing operators with the reliability, safety, and confidence they need shift after shift.

To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its network of dealers, please visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

To learn more about Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/mit/all-forklifts/mitsubishi-forklift-trucks/classi/midsizeelectriccushiontrucks/fbc20q-fbc40q.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for over 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks Deliver Exceptional Value.

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks provides customers with quality and reliable forklifts that deliver exceptional value – making them ideal for today's fast-moving material handling applications. Ranging in capacity from 2,200 to 36,000 pounds, Mitsubishi forklift trucks are manufactured and distributed by the Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information on Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, please visit Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks on YouTube and Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks on LinkedIn.

