Jungle Driving CEO Zach Beutler Steers Purpose-Driven Franchise Into 2026 With Visionary Growth Plan

Teen Driver Education Brand Closes 2025 With Rapid Growth and Sets Bold Expansion Plans

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Driving, the newly relaunched teen driver's education franchise with a life-saving mission to make roads safer for the next generation, is closing out a landmark year under CEO Zach Beutler. With a rebuilt, tech-enabled program, powerhouse leadership team, and growing network of franchisees, the brand is accelerating into 2026 with a focus on safety, franchisee success, and national growth.

2025: Relaunch and Momentum

Since its 2025 relaunch, Jungle Driving has signed 16 franchise owners, awarding 41 territories across major U.S. markets, including Denver, Columbus, Western Iowa, Tampa, Cleveland, Charlotte, Dallas, Phoenix, St. Louis, Tulsa, Las Vegas, and El Paso. The brand's relaunch added modernized curriculum and tech-enabled tools with a stacked leadership team focused on training, operations, marketing, and franchise development, positioning the company for rapid, sustainable expansion.

"We're proud to welcome 16 new franchise owners to Jungle Driving, each bringing our life-saving program to their communities," said Beutler. "Their dedication means more teens will gain the skills and confidence to stay safe on the road, and together we're expanding our impact faster than ever."

Leadership Built from Every Side of Franchising

Beutler brings a rare 360-degree perspective shaped by decades on all sides of the franchising ecosystem. He became a multi-unit franchisee at just 21 years old, gaining firsthand insight into what it takes to build and scale a business from the ground up. He later worked within an FSO, served in corporate leadership at redbox+, and became a founding partner of a nine-brand portfolio company overseeing more than 3,000 locations nationwide.

"I know exactly what franchisees are going through because I've lived it from every angle," said Beutler. "Those early years taught me the realities of finding customers, growing responsibly, and learning while building. The best ideas come from the field, so our playbook evolves with our franchisees' feedback, and as they scale, our support scales with them."

Looking Ahead: 2026 and Beyond

As Jungle Driving looks ahead, it's aiming to reach 60 territories sold by mid-2026. The brand's top priorities include:

Refining customer acquisition strategies

Ensuring the success of the first cohort of franchisees

Continuously innovating in curriculum, technology, and operations

For more information about Jungle Driving and its franchise opportunity, visit https://jungledriving.com/franchising.

About Jungle Driving

Founded in 2003 and relaunched in 2025, Jungle Driving is a purpose-driven driver's education brand focused on saving lives, one teen at a time. With an immersive curriculum, behind-the-wheel experience, and vehicle-integrated tech, Jungle Driving offers a high-impact alternative to traditional programs. Inspired by systems developed for one of the world's largest package delivery companies, the curriculum is built to reduce risk and build real confidence on the road. Now actively expanding across the country, Jungle Driving is offering franchise opportunities to passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a lasting impact in their communities. For more information, please visit https://jungledriving.com/.

