Paula Wilcher, Director of Business Development, Shifts Jungle Driving into High Gear through Local Marketing

Seasoned Local Marketing Strategist Helps Franchisees Build Visibility, Trust, and Lifelong Community Engagement

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Driving , the newly relaunched teen driver's education franchise with a life-saving mission to make roads safer for the next generation, is proud to highlight Paula Wilcher, Director of Business Development, for her pivotal role in strengthening the brand's community presence and local marketing execution. With a proven track record of building up franchise brands and with a career backed in relationship building and community connection, Wilcher is helping to set up Jungle Driving's franchisees for local success.

Wilcher's career spans school fundraising, insurance, small business consulting, and franchise marketing. Early in her career, she became a top-performing insurance agent and launched her own consulting company to help local venues grow through events and programs. She then supported a restaurant franchise by directing marketing and acted as a franchisee liaison. She provided on-site support, strengthen community engagement, and ensured consistent brand execution across all locations, resulting in stronger awareness and accelerated market penetration. Prior to Jungle Driving, Wilcher built a dedicated third-party lead generation division for 8 franchise businesses, and was responsible for evaluating industry-leading vendors, securing optimal pricing, and overseeing the ongoing relationship between franchisees, the franchisor, and key marketing partners.

"As Director of Business Development, my role is to equip our franchisees with the strategy, structure, and support they need to thrive locally while growing Jungle's mission to save teen lives," said Wilcher. "My role is to help the franchisees build a mission-aligned business and form partnerships that empower the franchisees with the tools to succeed."

Wilcher provides each new owner with strategic guidance, weekly pre-launch coaching, community partnership support, and on-site grand opening involvement to ensure they enter the market with all engines running. She also develops and delivers new local marketing opportunities systemwide which offers franchisees a steady pipeline of actionable grassroots strategies.

A major part of her impact comes through Jungle Driving's proprietary Milestone Trek Tracker, an 80-step action-based playbook she trains franchisees to deploy to generate leads, drive enrollment, and embed themselves into their local communities. Each "Trek" includes a clear objective, partnership strategy, and execution guide. The system organizes everything from school outreach and insurance agent partnerships to community events and real estate collaborations. The system equips franchisees with an immediate, step-by-step launch plan, with strategy and community-impact guidance built into the Tracker.

"I joined Jungle Driving because of one word: trust. I knew and respected the leadership team, especially Zach, the brand's CEO, and trusted his vision and the people he chose to bring it to life," said Wilcher, "That trust made the decision easy. Zach and I worked together on a previous concept, and I grew to respect his integrity and drive to succeed. He and I have that same drive and forward-moving mindset – the kind that doesn't just sit still or wait for things to happen."

Looking ahead, Wilcher plans to launch a monthly "Jungle Roundtable" podcast in 2026. The series will allow franchisees to highlight what they're doing locally, celebrate wins, share ideas, and stay inspired and connected.

"Paula's grassroots expertise, leadership, and passion for community impact make her an extraordinary force in our brand's growth," said Zach Beutler, CEO of Jungle Driving. "She builds systems that scale, but more importantly, she builds up franchisees giving them not only the strategy to succeed but the tools to execute."

As Jungle Driving continues its national expansion, Wilcher's grassroots marketing systems and community-centered philosophy are helping cement the brand as the future of driver education—one rooted in connection, safety, and measurable impact.

For more information about Jungle Driving and its franchise opportunity, visit JungleDriving.com/franchising.

About Jungle Driving

Founded in 2003 and relaunched in 2025, Jungle Driving is a purpose-driven driver's education brand focused on saving lives, one teen at a time. With an immersive curriculum, behind-the-wheel experience, and vehicle-integrated tech, Jungle Driving offers a high-impact alternative to traditional programs. Inspired by systems developed for one of the world's largest package delivery companies, the curriculum is built to reduce risk and build real confidence on the road. Now actively expanding across the country, Jungle Driving is offering franchise opportunities to passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a lasting impact in their communities. For more information, please visit https://jungledriving.com/ .

