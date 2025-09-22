Jungle Driving Spotlights Training Leader Cheryl Price as She Builds Franchisee Success from the Ground Up

Franchise Training Expert Champions Authentic, Relationship-Driven Support Following 12-Territory Expansion Nationwide

OMAHA, Neb., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jungle Driving , the newly relaunched teen driver's education franchise with a life-saving mission to make roads safer for the next generation, is proud to spotlight Cheryl Price, Director of Training & Development, as a driving force behind its national relaunch. With more than a decade of experience building training systems across franchise brands, Price is bringing her expertise, authenticity, and relationship-focused leadership style to ensure every Jungle Driving franchisee is set up for success.

Cheryl Price, Director of Training & Development at Jungle Driving

Price's leadership comes as Jungle Driving celebrates a wave of new growth, recently signing four franchise owners across 12 territories in Cleveland, OH; El Paso, TX; Dallas, TX; and Phoenix, AZ. Each new owner will benefit from the in-house curriculum she developed for training students, as well as the comprehensive program she built to prepare franchise owners to launch successfully in their communities.

Her career in training and development began with a love of small business and a passion for helping entrepreneurs thrive. Over the years, she has designed comprehensive onboarding programs for nationally recognized franchise brands, including HorsePower Brands and Right at Home. While those experiences gave her insight into what it takes to scale successfully, she says her work with Jungle Driving is especially rewarding.

"What excites me about Jungle Driving is the chance to do what I love, educating franchise owners and students alike," said Price. "By building authentic relationships and supporting our owners every step of the way, we're not just launching businesses, we're making an impact in communities by keeping teens safe behind the wheel."

At Jungle Driving, Price has designed a layered training journey that meets franchisees where they are:

Self-directed online learning to build foundational knowledge

to build foundational knowledge Immersive live training at the Omaha headquarters with mock sessions, contests, and marketing practice

at the headquarters with mock sessions, contests, and marketing practice Boots-on-the-ground support during grand opening and beyond, guided by a dedicated support partner

Her approach is rooted in overcommunication, empathy, and clear expectations. Every member of Jungle Driving's operations team also trains in Omaha to gain firsthand experience, reinforcing Price's belief that "listening and learning from franchisees is just as important as teaching them."

"Cheryl is one of the best in business when it comes to building scalable training programs that actually work in the real world," said Zach Beutler, CEO of Jungle Driving. "Her experience, passion, and authenticity give our franchisees a true partner as they launch. Having her on our leadership team is a game-changer for Jungle Driving as we continue to expand into new communities"

For more information about Jungle Driving and its franchise opportunity, visit https://jungledriving.com/franchising .

About Jungle Driving

Founded in 2003 and relaunched in 2025, Jungle Driving is a purpose-driven driver's education brand focused on saving lives, one teen at a time. With an immersive curriculum, behind-the-wheel experience, and vehicle-integrated tech, Jungle Driving offers a high-impact alternative to traditional programs. Inspired by systems developed for one of the world's largest package delivery companies, the curriculum is built to reduce risk and build real confidence on the road. Now actively expanding across the country, Jungle Driving is offering franchise opportunities to passionate entrepreneurs who want to make a lasting impact in their communities. For more information, please visit https://jungledriving.com/ .

Contact: Elise Fricilone | Franchise Elevator | [email protected]

SOURCE Jungle Driving School