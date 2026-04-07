Juniper Square Appoints Brandon Sedloff as Chief Relationship Officer

New C-suite role marks industry relationships and connectivity as strategic priorities amid private markets convergence across asset classes

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the leading operations partner for private markets GPs, today announced the appointment of Brandon Sedloff as Chief Relationship Officer. The newly created role comes as the private markets enter a new phase of operational focus.

Brandon Sedloff, Chief Relationship Officer

The move reflects Juniper Square's belief that delivering value to GPs requires deep relationships and operational agility to adapt to market needs. Investors are demanding greater transparency, and GPs are under increasing pressure to scale efficiently and to generate alpha not only through investment selection, but through how they run their businesses. As the operational layer becomes more strategic, the relationship between a GP and its technology and services partner becomes more strategic with it.

In this role, Sedloff will serve Juniper Square's most strategic clients and partners, while also building and deepening connections between GPs, LPs, and service providers industry-wide. He will be responsible for ensuring that client needs, market feedback, and industry trends are incorporated into how Juniper Square serves the market.

"Brandon has spent a decade building trust across private markets, listening to clients, connecting leaders, and advocating for GPs," said Alex Robinson, CEO of Juniper Square. "This role formalizes that effort and recognizes its impact. Having a leader focused on building relationships and driving strategy at the C-suite level will help our customers, colleagues, and the broader market adapt to the transformations happening in private markets."

Sedloff hosts The Distribution, Juniper Square's flagship podcast, where he has interviewed more than 130 private markets leaders from allocators to operators to investment managers. Combined with curated industry events and direct client engagement, Juniper Square has become a central point of connection across the industry.

"The firms that thrive in the private markets will be the ones closest to what their clients and the market need," said Sedloff. "This role is about two things: managing and deepening the relationships that matter most to our business, and making sure Juniper Square is sharing what we learn across the industry so the entire market benefits. That's how you earn trust in the private markets."

Sedloff will continue to host The Distribution podcast and lead Juniper Square's Key Leaders community while driving new initiatives for strategic client engagement and knowledge sharing across private markets.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is trusted as the operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting market-leading technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Its unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, and reporting. Today, more than 40,000 funds and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square. To learn more, visit junipersquare.com.

SOURCE Juniper Square