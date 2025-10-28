Juniper Square Adds Preqin Data to its Services to Help GPs Accelerate Capital Raising

Preqin Private Markets Data now integrates with Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations, offering GPs a comprehensive source of truth for investor data

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs, today announced a new collaboration with BlackRock Aladdin to integrate Preqin data into its AI CRM for Investor Relations. The integration will enable GPs to pull key Preqin data, a premier source of private markets data, directly into Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations and make smarter, faster outreach to qualified LP prospects during fundraising.

"We're excited to bring this powerful Preqin integration to Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations – the only CRM purpose-built for the private markets," said Brandon Rembe, Chief Solutions Officer at Juniper Square. "As investment in the private markets accelerates, it's critical that fund managers have comprehensive datasets that work seamlessly with purpose-built AI solutions. This integration will give fund managers the enhanced visibility into investors needed to raise capital faster in a highly competitive fundraising environment."

Juniper Square customers can integrate Preqin data in minutes to create a single source of truth for all their investor data. By enriching the AI CRM with Preqin data on LPs—including allocations, AUM, and investor contacts—GPs benefit from deeper insights that help them identify LPs that best match their target profile, expand their pipeline, and accelerate fundraising with greater precision.

"Bringing together market intelligence from our Preqin data sets and Juniper Square's purpose-built AI-enhanced CRM for Investor Relations will empower GPs with the customized, near real-time investor insights that current and future capital raisers require," said Piers MacWhannell, Global Head of Preqin Licensing, Feeds and Integrations at BlackRock Aladdin. "We're thrilled to partner with Juniper Square and help drive their vision of modernizing private markets investor relations, while providing a platform that fosters stronger GP-LP relationships at scale."

Juniper Square is the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide. Our unified platform connects software, data, and fund administration services to help firms scale faster, streamline operations, and enhance the investor experience. Juniper Square's technology brings LPs and GPs together and powers everything from fundraising and onboarding to treasury, reporting, and business intelligence. Today, more than 40,000 funds, 650,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square.

