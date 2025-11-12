Juniper Square Wins Private Equity Wire's Investor Relations Technology of the Year for Second Consecutive Year

Innovations in Juniper Square's AI CRM extend decade-long leadership in streamlining fundraising and investor engagement for investor relations teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs, today announced it has been named "Investor Relations Technology of the Year" at the Private Equity Wire® US Awards 2025. The recognition highlights Juniper Square's leadership in modernizing investor relations through connected software, data, and fund administration services purpose-built for private markets.

The honor from Private Equity Wire follows several new AI innovations from the company, including the recent launch of Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations , a purpose-built AI CRM powered by JunieAI that automates investor workflows, enriches data, and provides actionable insights—helping GPs raise capital faster and build stronger LP relationships.

"This award celebrates what makes Juniper Square special—our focus on building technology that truly serves GPs and their investors," said Alex Robinson, CEO and Co-founder of Juniper Square. "The next chapter is even more exciting: we're integrating AI into every corner of fund operations so our customers can move faster, work smarter, and focus on generating outstanding results."

Juniper Square's recent recognition and ongoing growth reaffirm its position as a trusted partner to the private equity community. Over the past five years, Juniper Square has achieved a 45% compound annual growth rate and now supports more than 40,000 funds and $1 trillion in LP capital. Within private equity, new customer acquisition has more than doubled over the last two years.

"Juniper Square's software has significantly improved the quality, efficiency and security posture of our investor interactions," said Hans DeWitte, Managing Partner, Flexstone Partners. "The efficiency gains across the enterprise and for our clients are undeniable, allowing our teams to provide better and more timely service, and to focus on strengthening our investor relationships. It has been a game-changer for our firm and with planned enhancements will be a key part of our operating model."

Juniper Square's award-winning AI CRM for Investor Relations is part of the company's connected software, data, and fund administration platform that private equity GPs around the world rely on to scale faster, streamline operations, and enhance the investor experience.

For more about Juniper Square, visit here .

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide. Our unified platform connects software, data, and fund administration services to help firms scale faster, streamline operations, and enhance the investor experience. Juniper Square's technology brings LPs and GPs together and powers everything from fundraising and onboarding to treasury, reporting, and business intelligence. Today, more than 40,000 funds, 650,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square.

SOURCE Juniper Square