Juniper Square Integrates Nasdaq eVestment™ to Advance Transparency and Institutional Access for Private Markets IR Teams

Juniper Square and Nasdaq® are advancing transparency and efficiency in private markets by embedding Nasdaq eVestment institutional intelligence directly into Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations. This integration empowers IR teams with real-time investor insights, automated updates, and actionable analytics.

As private markets continue to grow in scale and complexity, investor relations teams face mounting pressure to deliver timely, data-driven insights and build stronger relationships with institutional investors. With this first-in-the-industry connection, investor relations teams using Juniper Square's AI CRM will gain real-time access to Nasdaq eVestment data—covering more than 100,000 investor and consultant contacts across 30,000+ profiles—within the tools they use every day without any need for API development or manual data work.

This milestone marks a leap forward in eliminating manual work, reducing data fragmentation, and unlocking the intelligence firms need to raise and retain capital more efficiently. Beginning Summer 2026, IR teams using Juniper Square's AI CRM will unlock:

Connected Global Search : Discover new institutional investors and consultants across the Nasdaq eVestment dataset—all from within Juniper Square's AI CRM.



: Discover new institutional investors and consultants across the Nasdaq eVestment dataset—all from within Juniper Square's AI CRM. Auto-Updated Contacts : When key contacts change firms or relationships, their information is automatically flagged for update in the CRM—no manual work required.



: When key contacts change firms or relationships, their information is automatically flagged for update in the CRM—no manual work required. AI-Driven Profile Syncing: Juniper Square's matching engine ensures contacts are unified across platforms, eliminating the need to manually reconcile LP and consultant names.

"Innovation for IR teams has been part of our DNA since day one," said Jay Farber, GM of GPX, Juniper Square. "By connecting our AI CRM to Nasdaq eVestment, we're enabling always-on intelligence that keeps IR data continuously updated and ready for action."

Existing Nasdaq eVestment customers can link their data at nominal cost, while Juniper Square AI CRM customers can add this capability directly by talking to their Juniper Square account team.

"Our mission is to bring greater transparency and actionable intelligence to the global investment community. By integrating Nasdaq eVestment with Juniper Square's AI CRM, we're empowering IR teams to access the institutional insights they need, when they need them—driving smarter capital formation and strengthening trust across private markets," said Oliver Albers, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Capital Access Platforms at Nasdaq.

"AI is only as powerful as the data and infrastructure behind it," added Brandon Rembe, Chief Solutions Officer at Juniper Square. "This connection brings together three essential elements: a verified, institutional-grade dataset; the tools IR teams use to get work done; and the intelligence layer of JunieAI that unlocks it all. Together, we're helping IR teams operate with the precision and agility that today's market demands."

To learn more about Juniper Square's AI CRM for Investor Relations or schedule a demo, visit www.junipersquare.com/ai-crm.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is trusted as the fund operations partner to more than 2,000 private markets GPs worldwide, connecting market-leading technology, data, and fund administration services to help GPs fundraise efficiently, streamline operations, and improve the investor experience. Our unified platform centralizes data and connects LPs and GPs across every workflow—including fundraising, investor onboarding, compliance, treasury, reporting, and more. Today, more than 40,000 funds, 700,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in LP capital are managed through Juniper Square.

About Nasdaq

(Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

