Juniper Square Appoints Kathie Jones as Chief Financial Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the leading provider of partnership enablement to the private funds industry, today announced the hire of Kathie Jones as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Kathie will bolster and manage financial planning, financial systems, and controls to support Juniper Square's rapid growth. She will be responsible for ensuring activities across the organization are in compliance with GAAP, Sarbanes-Oxley, and other statutory guidelines while establishing new standards for internal policies and procedures to meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Kathie Jones, CFO of Juniper Square
"Our track record of innovation and customer success in private markets has resulted in rapid growth and increased scale for our organization. As we continue on this path, we need to ensure our financial reporting and compliance efforts meet the same standards of publicly traded companies," said Alex Robinson, CEO and co-founder of Juniper Square. "We are thrilled to have a finance leader with Kathie's experience in both the public and private markets to guide Juniper Square through our next phase of growth."

With 30+ years of experience, Kathie has led globally distributed financial, legal, and operational organizations across public and privately held companies. Prior to Juniper Square, Kathie held executive positions at Khoros, a leading customer engagement platform, and Boundless Life Sciences, a media agency focused on the healthcare space.

"Juniper Square is transforming the very nature of private markets, increasing efficiency and transparency for investors and GPs alike," said Kathie. "This opportunity sits at the intersection of two professional passions—working with a scaling organization and doing it in an innovative area of finance. I look forward to partnering with senior leadership to help the company grow and to further its mission of creating greater opportunity for participation in private markets."

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, providing GPs and their LPs the ability to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of the investment lifecycle: from fundraising and onboarding to investor management to fund administration. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,800 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 34,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $1 trillion in investor equity. Learn more at https://www.junipersquare.com/.

