Juniper Square Hires Two Key Leaders To Usher In New Phase of Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square , the leading provider of innovative fund technology and administration solutions for the private markets, announced the hiring of Eric Jenny and Eric Thum into two key executive roles as CFO and SVP of Marketing, respectively, as the company prepares to turbocharge its growth in 2025.

CEO and Co-Founder Alex Robinson said, "Jenny and Thum have deep and relevant industry expertise and will be valuable additions to our leadership team. We're committed to investing more than $200MM into our fund administration and operations platform over the next five years. The addition of Eric Jenny as CFO will help bring financial and operational leadership to our increasingly global and scaled business, while Eric Thum as SVP Marketing will help connect our growing innovation and services investments to our customers and their needs"

Eric Jenny brings nearly two decades of finance and operations experience scaling high-growth technology companies, most recently as the CFO of SOCi.

"I am thrilled to join Juniper Square at this pivotal moment of rapid growth and expansion— expanding into India and acquiring a fund administrator in Luxembourg , as two recent examples—and to partner with a senior leadership team with a proven track record," said Jenny. "There is an old saying that 'cash is king,' but I believe that 'data is queen,' and I look forward to harnessing timely insights and analysis to help shape and propel our strategic initiatives in the new year."

Eric Thum is joining as Juniper Square's SVP of Marketing. Thum is a seasoned marketing executive with experience at both enterprise organizations and start-ups. Most recently, he led the Marketing team at VTS, where he saw the company through multiple acquisitions, geographic expansion, a Series E fundraise, and global strategic partnerships. Previously, he spent several years leading marketing teams at Salesforce.

Said Thum, "Seismic changes are happening in the private markets, with many investors seeking an investing experience similar to that which they are accustomed to from the public markets. Juniper Square is uniquely positioned to serve these needs with our revolutionary technology and expert services, and I am excited to help tell that story." Thum will work with leaders across Juniper Square to accelerate sales velocity, strengthen and develop the company's brand and positioning, and better serve—and tell the stories of—Juniper Square's 2,000+ clients.

Juniper Square is the leading provider of innovative fund technology and administration solutions for the private markets, helping GPs and LPs seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of the investment lifecycle. From fundraising and onboarding to investor management and fund administration, Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. With over 2,000 GPs relying on its platform to manage more than 38,000 investment entities, 600,000 LP accounts, and $1 trillion in investor equity, Juniper Square continues to invest in cutting-edge technology. The firm's focus on mastering data management and leveraging modern solutions delivers a compelling and seamless experience for fund managers and their LPs. Learn more at https://www.junipersquare.com/ .

SOURCE Juniper Square