Juniper Square Names Brandon Sedloff Chief Real Estate Officer

Juniper Square , the leading provider of partnership enablement to the private funds industry, today announced that Brandon Sedloff has been promoted to Chief Real Estate Officer. In this role, Sedloff will oversee the continued growth of Juniper Square's real estate vertical as the firm continues to expand its suite of products and services. As Juniper Square's first and largest vertical, the real estate business has a scale that allows for continued innovation, enabling GPs to raise, manage, and report on capital more effectively.

As Juniper Square's founding Sales leader, Sedloff grew the firm's customer base 100x. In his new role, Sedloff will drive Juniper Square's strategy for expanding its fund administration business among real estate investment managers.

Said Sedloff, "Juniper Square has been developing industry-leading solutions for GPs since 2014, and I am thrilled to have been a part of that journey. This new position allows me to play a strategic role in enabling the ongoing success of the largest and most sophisticated real estate investment managers as the industry navigates a period of immense change and opportunity."

Juniper Square recently celebrated its 10th anniversary. With more than 1,800 clients relying on Juniper Square to manage more than 34,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $1 trillion in investor equity, Juniper Square is the market leader in real estate and continues to expand its PE and VC customer base.

Alex Robinson, Co-founder and CEO of Juniper Square, said, "Brandon is a respected leader within Juniper Square and across the CRE industry. He has been instrumental in driving the growth of our real estate business, is the key executive sponsor for our largest clients, and, as a sought-after subject matter expert, is regularly called on by industry organizations to share his perspectives on technology, real estate, and fund administration. We have big plans for the CRE industry, and I can't think of a better leader to help us achieve our goals."

"We're thrilled to see Juniper Square investing in the leadership of their real estate organization. Brandon and the entire Juniper Square team have been incredible partners to us," said Andrew Yoon, COO of BentallGreenOak. "We look forward to partnering with him on new initiatives."

"Elevating Brandon to this role is a testament to his relationships in the industry and willingness to invest in the community," said Kristin Renaudin, CFO at Stockbridge. "Brandon has championed our innovation and service needs within Juniper Square throughout our more than seven years of partnership. Not only that, he has been a true thought partner, helping to build connectivity between Stockbridge and other like-minded investment managers."

Sedloff is also the host of The Distribution by Juniper Square , a bi-weekly podcast where he interviews leading voices and experts from across the industry. Previous guests include Sonny Kalsi, CEO of BentallGreenOak, Sabina Reeves, Chief Economist for CBRE, Mark Gabbay, Global CEO of LaSalle Investment Management, and Ilene Goldfine, Chief Digital Strategy Officer at Hines.

About Juniper Square

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, providing GPs and their LPs the ability to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of the investment lifecycle: from fundraising and onboarding to i nvestor management to fund administration . Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently, and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,800 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 34,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $1 trillion in investor equity. Learn more at https://www.junipersquare.com/ .

