Juniper Square Selects BillingPlatform to Power Revenue Lifecycle Management Processes

Leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry to fuel continued client growth through automated billing and revenue recognition

DENVER, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise revenue lifecycle management platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that Juniper Square selected BillingPlatform to automate their revenue lifecycle management processes in a five-year deal. Juniper Square chose BillingPlatform's Billing and Revenue Recognition solutions, as well as its Customer Portal and enhanced support services.

Juniper Square is the leader in partnership enablement for the private funds industry, offering a universal system for General Partners (GPs) and Limited Partners (LPs) to seamlessly connect and communicate across every stage of their partnerships. Juniper Square empowers investment managers to accelerate fundraising, scale operations efficiently and improve investor satisfaction. More than 1,800 GPs rely on Juniper Square to manage more than 32,000 investment entities that span over 500,000 LPs and $700 billion in investor equity.

With the success of its easy-to-use software that streamlines fundraising, investment operations and investor reporting, Juniper Square realized its manual billing processes were inhibiting its ability to scale. The company evaluated the market for a solution that could automate the quote-to-cash process, offer advanced revenue recognition capabilities and seamlessly integrate with its current tech stack to streamline its CPQ and collections processes, not to mention allow Juniper Square to support multiple currencies as the company expands into new markets. BillingPlatform was the only vendor that offered an all-in-one solution that fully automated Juniper Square's billing and complex revenue recognition processes as well as the ability to more flexibly quote and invoice its clients.

"The complexity of our quote-to-cash process has grown in lock step with the needs of our first 1,800 clients. As we look to the future, we need a solution that not only solves their challenges, but also helps us scale to meet the challenges of our next 5,000 clients," said Leigh Ann Lindsey, Controller at Juniper Square. "Upon surveying the vendor landscape, we were impressed by BillingPlatform's automation capabilities and revenue recognition features. With this solution, we'll be able to reduce the hours previously spent manually processing invoices, increase visibility of collections and unlock new billing methods to continue to serve our customers and provide an automated platform for our growth."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including software, finance, media and entertainment and communications, BillingPlatform is the only revenue lifecycle management solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the of the revenue lifecycle process – from product setup, quoting, billing and invoicing, revenue recognition, through payment and collections – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"Juniper Square is another great example of a fast-growing, global company that has selected BillingPlatform to support their complex business models and connect to their key enterprise systems to help automate financial workflows and streamline the customer experience," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Juniper Square and provide them with advanced revenue lifecycle management capabilities that will drive operational efficiency and support their continued success."

