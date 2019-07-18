Juniper Square Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Juniper Square, the leading technology provider for real estate investments, today announced it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 audit.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC protocols have emerged as the industry-leading method for assessing a software vendor's data security practices. Independent auditors have determined that the design of Juniper Square's internal controls provides reasonable assurance that the company achieves its service commitments based on the Security and Availability trust services criteria.

With the completion of its SOC 2 Type 1 audit, Juniper Square becomes the first dedicated real estate investment management technology provider to achieve this milestone, further cementing its industry leadership with regard to data security and highlighting its commitment to protect its customers' most sensitive data.

"Our investment management system stores a variety of sensitive data," said Karen Delano of PCCP, LLC. "We have a responsibility to our clients to find providers who meet our rigorous security standards, and we are proud to partner with Juniper Square with a solution to meet our needs."

"At Juniper Square we view data security as our highest responsibility to our customers. It is the foundation upon which all of our innovation is built," said Adam Ginsburg, VP of Product and co-founder of Juniper Square. "Our SOC 2 Type 1 audit helps assure our customers that we are a responsible steward of their mission-critical data."

Juniper Square's SOC 2 audit bolsters its industry-leading security feature set, which includes existing capabilities such as:

Two-factor authentication - Enables administrators to require two-factor authentication for staff users only, or for both staff and investor users of the portal.

- Enables administrators to require two-factor authentication for staff users only, or for both staff and investor users of the portal. Advanced user permissions - Provides administrators with robust controls to specify which users can access or edit various sensitive areas of the system—capabilities that are especially useful for customers working with third-party fund administrators or JV partners, and those with large fundraising and accounting teams.

To learn more about Juniper Square's security policies and initiatives, contact info@junipersquare.com or read its security update blog post.

About Juniper Square

Founded in 2014, Juniper Square is transforming the private funds industry with easy-to-use software that streamlines fundraising, investment administration, and investor reporting. Designed specifically for real estate, Juniper Square is trusted by hundreds of GPs to manage more than 12,000 investments and $650B of real estate assets.

By using Juniper Square, clients such as Tishman Speyer, PCCP, LLC, and Beacon Capital raise more capital, save time and money on investment operations, and increase investor satisfaction. Juniper Square is based in San Francisco, CA and Austin, TX, and has quickly become the leader in real estate investment management software. Learn more at junipersquare.com.

