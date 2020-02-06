Juniper Transforms Partner Communications with Impartner's News on Demand

In a new video case study released today, Juniper Partner Programs Manager Roger Horine explains the company's journey to transform partner communications. "Before we used Impartner's News on Demand, it was a big production to develop globalized news content versioned for each theater that was timely and catered to the interests of each partner," said Horine.

The choice of Impartner's News on Demand technology streamlined the process immediately. "When we discovered Impartner, we were able to rely on its tight integration with Salesforce to combine everything we know about each partner organization with everything we know about each individual contact within the partners," said Horine. "This enabled Juniper to target news to partner audiences far more precisely than ever before. Then, to match the company's targeting ability with each partner's need, the Impartner solution allowed us to deliver content options to our partners, enabling them to choose the subject areas of interest, delivered at the frequency that suited them."

With the improved distribution and partner experience, Horine says the solution has helped give Juniper a competitive advantage in the market. "People want to buy from vendors that make their lives easier, providing highly-targeted, relevant information that is concise."

To learn more about Juniper's use of Impartner's News on Demand technology to streamline partner communications, click here for the video case study. If you're ready for a demo on how Impartner's solutions can improve your partner communications, click here.



