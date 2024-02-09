Jupiter Power LLC Appoints Jesse Campbell as Chief Financial Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jupiter Power LLC ("Jupiter Power"), a leading developer and operator of grid scale energy storage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jesse Campbell as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Jesse brings a wealth of experience in financial management and executive leadership, making him a valuable addition to Jupiter Power's team.

As CFO, Jesse will play a leading role in driving Jupiter Power's strategy at a pivotal time of growth for both the company and the energy storage industry. With a proven track record of success at multiple top-tier renewable energy companies, Jesse is well-equipped to lead Jupiter Power in achieving its financial goals and navigating the evolving landscape of the energy industry.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the Jupiter Power family. His extensive industry background in multiple financial leadership roles will be instrumental as we continue to grow our platform in the battery storage market," said Andy Bowman, Chief Executive Officer at Jupiter Power. "Jupiter currently has projects in construction that will double our operating portfolio to nearly 1,400MWh, as well as many more MWh in development, and Jesse's experience will be key to expanding our financial relationships to build much more over the next few years."

Jesse expressed excitement about joining Jupiter Power and the opportunity to contribute to the company's mission of developing, deploying and operating battery storage solutions. "I am honored to be part of Jupiter Power and look forward to working with this talented team of industry veterans to capitalize on growth opportunities ahead of us, drive financial excellence, and contribute to the company's overall success," Campbell commented.

Jesse has spent over 15 years in the renewable energy sector between three leading global energy companies. His strategic mindset, financial acumen, leadership skills, and experience in high-growth environments makes him a valuable asset to Jupiter Power.  Jesse is a Certified Public Accountant in Illinois and graduated from Bucknell University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

About Jupiter Power
Jupiter is a leading energy storage infrastructure platform with deep trading, analytics, development, finance, operations, and construction capabilities and unparalleled intellectual property in dispatch optimization. The company is developing more than 11,000 MW of projects from California to Maine, and has offices in Austin and Houston, Texas, and Chicago, Illinois. For more information on Jupiter Power LLC, please visit our Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook pages or visit www.jupiterpower.io.

