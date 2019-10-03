JURA D6 Platinum: A New Twist on Cappuccino

Characterized by clean, contemporary lines and high quality workmanship, the D6 offers supreme coffee results with the latest JURA innovations. The Aroma G2 grinder features a perfect cutting edge and preserves the full aroma of beans while grinding them to the ideal fineness. JURA's Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P. ® ) optimizes extraction time to bring out the full bouquet of coffee aromas. The Easy Cappuccino System tops off milk specialties with temptingly fine, light-as-air foam.

To enhance the JURA experience, the D6 can be used with JURA's Smart Connect device (sold separately) with Bluetooth® communication, making it compatible with JURA's exclusive and free app, J.O.E.® 2.0 (JURA Operating Experience). J.O.E. 2.0 makes it easy to operate the machine using a smartphone or tablet and Siri commands. The app allows the user to easily personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing directly, view maintenance instructions and videos, order filters, and more.

The simple operating concept includes easy, intuitive controls on the front of the machine. Whether you choose to operate the D6 via J.O.E. or face-to-face, the process is simple and satisfying.

A CLEARYL Smart water filter supplies perfect water quality for the best possible flavor. This is the first entry-level machine to include the Intelligent Water System (I.W.S.®) that automatically detects the filter, so using a filter has never been easier or more reliable.

For a personalized online shopping experience with live, interactive product demonstrations and advice, book a session at JURA LIVE. For more information, visit www.jura.com.

