JURA Z8 Automatic Coffee Machine A World's First: One-Touch Americano and More
May 15, 2019, 08:00 ET
MONTVALE, N.J., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by leading baristas, the JURA Z8 boasts an unbeatable standard of coffee that is freshly ground, not capsuled. It offers 21 specialty beverages and is the world's first with one-touch Americano for light, aromatic, long coffees. It also stands out for parallel preparation, precisely blending coffee and milk at the same time for perfect Caffè lattes.
The JURA Z8 makes up to five shots of coffee at once – or brews up to a 70-oz. jug of coffee at the touch of a button. Pulse Extraction Process (P.E.P.®) facilitates the superb development of flavor for ristretto and espresso, with trend specialties such as flat white and latte macchiato prepared to perfection thanks to automatic switchover from milk to milk foam. The one-touch Americano function uses a special preparation method that combines coffee with hot water during the extraction process, for full-bodied, deliciously light specialties.
JURA sets a new standard for coffee machine user interfaces with the Z8 and its 4.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen color display. The new operating concept stands out for its clear layout, self-explanatory graphics and contemporary simplicity, putting all your favorite coffees at your fingertips. Just touch, swipe and select to individually program, name and arrange your specialties on the display.
The screen offers one-touch brewing for 16 different specialties – with additional beverages available via Rotary Selection, for a total of 21. The Z8 also fully satisfies the high demands of tea lovers by providing the ideal water temperatures for green and black tea.
To enhance the JURA experience, the Z8 is equipped with JURA's Smart Connect device with Bluetooth® communication, allowing it to be used with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), JURA's exclusive free app. With J.O.E., the user can easily operate the machine from a smartphone or tablet – to personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, order filters, and more.
A CLEARYL Smart water filter ensures pure taste, with RFID technology providing automatic detection of the filter. Integrated cleaning and rinsing programs ensure hygiene and cleanliness, including a convenient one-step milk system cleaning function.
For personalized online shopping with live, interactive product demonstrations and advice, book a session at JURA Live!. For more information, visit www.jura.com.
