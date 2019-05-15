JURA Z8 Automatic Coffee Machine A World's First: One-Touch Americano and More

JURA sets a new standard for coffee machine user interfaces with the Z8 and its 4.3-inch high-resolution touchscreen color display. The new operating concept stands out for its clear layout, self-explanatory graphics and contemporary simplicity, putting all your favorite coffees at your fingertips. Just touch, swipe and select to individually program, name and arrange your specialties on the display.

The screen offers one-touch brewing for 16 different specialties – with additional beverages available via Rotary Selection, for a total of 21. The Z8 also fully satisfies the high demands of tea lovers by providing the ideal water temperatures for green and black tea.

To enhance the JURA experience, the Z8 is equipped with JURA's Smart Connect device with Bluetooth® communication, allowing it to be used with J.O.E.® (JURA Operating Experience), JURA's exclusive free app. With J.O.E., the user can easily operate the machine from a smartphone or tablet – to personalize favorite beverages, initiate brewing, view maintenance instructions and videos, order filters, and more.

A CLEARYL Smart water filter ensures pure taste, with RFID technology providing automatic detection of the filter. Integrated cleaning and rinsing programs ensure hygiene and cleanliness, including a convenient one-step milk system cleaning function.

For personalized online shopping with live, interactive product demonstrations and advice, book a session at JURA Live ! . For more information, visit www.jura.com.

