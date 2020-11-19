Just a car drive away, Red Roof® is offering a HoliStay this season, as Americans hit the road for safe and convenient getaways

Many travelers' preferred destinations seem to be beach, mountain and state or national park locales that are safe for social distancing. Travelers also say hotels will be their preferred accommodation, because they offer more control of their environment as opposed to staying in a relative's home. 3

"It has certainly been an unconventional year in many ways, and an upside-down holiday season for consumers, but there are those travelers who are still looking for a safe getaway that's just a road trip away," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Red Roof, with so many properties just mere minutes or miles from beach, mountain and park locations, is helping travelers with our affordable HoliStay offerings, and giving consumers confidence with our RediClean enhanced cleaning protocols. We're wishing everyone a happy and safe HoliStay this season."

HoliStay offerings are designed to bridge the desire for a comfortable, safe stay with the need for a cost-effective price. Guests can conveniently and directly book and stay at properties they can access from major highways and small-town byways.

A Happy HoliStay includes:

RediRewards™ members can save up to 30% at participating Red Roof properties when they book direct at redroof.com, 800.RED.ROOF, or by calling or booking at a specific property before December 29, 2020 for stays through December 29, 2020 . Not a RediRewards member? Join today!

properties when they book direct at redroof.com, 800.RED.ROOF, or by calling or booking at a specific property before for stays through . Not a RediRewards member? Join today! As part of its newest Room in Your Heart (RIYH) purpose program, through the end of 2020, Red Roof is inviting travelers to stay at participating locations and receive a 15% discount while supporting Red Roof's donation to three organizations doing incredible work with students, children and military members, changing their lives in multiple ways on a daily basis: The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), Flying Horse Farms and the Freedom Alliance. Guests will be able to choose which charity they would like to support by booking direct online or by calling 800.RED.ROOF.

is inviting travelers to stay at participating locations and receive a 15% discount while supporting donation to three organizations doing incredible work with students, children and military members, changing their lives in multiple ways on a daily basis: The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), Flying Horse Farms and the Freedom Alliance. Guests will be able to choose which charity they would like to support by booking direct online or by calling 800.RED.ROOF. Flying Horse Farms



Freedom Alliance



Thurgood Marshall College Fund

As always, Red Roof is ready with RediClean™. Red Roof RediClean includes rigorous enhanced cleaning protocols giving consumers the confidence they need to hit the road again. Red Roof's RediClean is taking cleanliness and hygiene to a whole new level. Red Roof is following all CDC and government guidelines and best practice policies to protect guests and employees. Red Roof properties and their staff are armed with the cleaning protocols to keep themselves and their guests safe.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 650 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to upper midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards™, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations.

