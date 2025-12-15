Red Roof Offers Travelers Ways to Save for Holiday Travel

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As nearly 90% of travelers plan to hit the road rather than fly during this holiday season, Red Roof®, an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, is helping consumers save along the way by offering various deals and discounts.

AARP members will receive up to 15% off at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® or The Red Collection® property when they book and stay from Dec. 15, 2025, through Jan. 31, 2026. Guests can book their stay at redroof.com or on the Red Roof Mobile App using code AARP.

Also, through its Room In Your Heart® purpose-driven program, Red Roof is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® to offer travelers a discount and the opportunity to give back this holiday season. Travelers who book and stay at any Red Roof Inn®, Red Roof PLUS+®, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof® or The Red Collection® property now through Jan. 3, 2026, save up to 15% on their stay, and 5% of the purchase price from that completed stay will be donated to the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving children.®* Guests can book their stays direct at redroof.com or on the Red Roof Mobile App, by calling 800.RED.ROOF or at any participating property using VP+ Code 630879.

"Consumers are enthusiastic about travel and are looking for cost-saving ways to enjoy the holidays with friends and family, and that is why Red Roof is offering a number of affordable options for stays at Red Roof properties," said Red Roof Vice President of Marketing Lisa Jordan. "And with gas prices the lowest they have been in over four years, now is the perfect time for travelers to hit the road."

With more than 700 Red Roof properties, travelers will have no problem finding a Red Roof to stay on their holiday journeys. Additionally, guests who are members of the Red Roof loyalty program RediRewards®, receive Member Exclusives rates now, and year-round, so they always get the lowest available rate and member-exclusive perks. RediRewards is quick, easy and free to join.

