Just In Time For Mother's Day, OpenTable Reveals its 2019 List of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG ), today released its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019 . OpenTable data shows that 81 percent of diners book their Mother's Day reservations two weeks in advance, so the list comes at the perfect time to help diners find the best brunch eatery to celebrate the mother figure in their lives. Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast, across 24 states and Washington, D.C., the list is a comprehensive look at the best brunch spots in the country. The Best Brunch Restaurants in America list was culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants in 50 states and Washington, D.C.

From restaurants with magnificent views like Geoffrey's Restaurant in Malibu, Calif., to brunch institutions like Sadelle's in New York, to acclaimed eateries like Somerset in Chicago, the Best Brunch Restaurants list features a wide variety of restaurants. California is the most recognized state on the list with 16 restaurants honored, followed by New York with 12 winning restaurants and Illinois and Pennsylvania with eight each. Florida, Texas and Washington, D.C. each boast seven winning restaurants and Louisiana claims five honorees.

The annual list comes on the heels of OpenTable's national #DiningMode campaign, a challenge to diners to set aside their phones while dining with mom and connect with those around them this Mother's Day. Diners are now encouraged to give moms the gift of being truly present at a celebratory brunch at any of this year's winning restaurants making honoring the mom in your life easy and more rewarding.

"On Mother's Day 2018, we seated more diners than any other day that year and recognize that celebrating mom is a priority for our diners," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. "The honorees on this year's best brunch list are creating experiences that will dazzle her and make embracing our #DiningMode challenge a snap, with sublime drinks and dishes and friendly service. You won't be tempted to pick up your phone on May 12 at any of these spots."

The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "brunch" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Ambar - Multiple Locations

Atchafalaya Restaurant - New Orleans, Louisiana

Balthazar - New York, New York

Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove - Newport Coast, California

Beatrix - Multiple Locations

Brennan's - New Orleans, Louisiana

Brennan's of Houston - Houston, Texas

Bristol Seafood Grill - Multiple Locations

The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker - West Hollywood, California

Bud & Marilyn's - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Café Ba-Ba-Reeba - Chicago, Illinois

Cafe Fiorello - New York, New York

Cafe Luxembourg - New York, New York

Cafe Monte - Charlotte, North Carolina

Cappy's Restaurant - San Antonio, Texas

Carmine's - 44th Street - New York, New York

Catch LA - West Hollywood, California

Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken, New Jersey

Chez Zee - Austin, Texas

Cookshop - New York, New York

The Copper Hen - Minneapolis, Minnesota

The Dandelion - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa - Snoqualmie, Washington

Duke's - Huntington Beach, California

Emmaline - Houston, Texas

Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.

Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.

Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California

Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations

The Gage - Chicago, Illinois

Gandy Dancer - Ann Arbor, Michigan

Geoffrey's Restaurant - Malibu, California

Gertrude's - Baltimore, Maryland

Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada

Grace's - Houston, Texas

The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida

Great Maple - San Diego, California

Green Valley Grill - Greensboro, North Carolina

The Hamilton - Washington, D.C.

The Hampton Social - River North - Chicago, Illinois

Harbor House - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada

The Henry - Phoenix, Arizona

HEXX kitchen + bar - Las Vegas, Nevada

Ida Claire - Addison, Texas

The Ivy - West Hollywood, California

Jake's Del Mar - Del Mar, California

Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida

Lafayette - New York, New York

Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmo, Minnesota

Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C.

Le Moo - Louisville, Kentucky

Lindey's - Columbus, Ohio

Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois

Lola Seattle - Seattle, Washington

Louie Bossi Ristorante - Fort Lauderdale, Florida

The Love - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Maggiano's - South Coast Plaza - Costa Mesa, California

Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii

Mere Bulles - Brentwood, Tennessee

Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada

Muriel's Jackson Square - New Orleans, Louisiana

Oxford Exchange - Tampa, Florida

Palace - Miami Beach, Florida

Palace Café - New Orleans, Louisiana

Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Perch LA - Los Angeles, California

Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio

Poor Calvin's - Atlanta, Georgia

Print Works Bistro - Greensboro, North Carolina

The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus - San Francisco, California

Sadelle's - New York, New York

Salty's - Multiple Locations

Sarabeth's Park Avenue South - New York, New York

Shaw's Crab House - Chicago, Illinois

The Smith - Multiple Locations

Somerset - Chicago, Illinois

Spencer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, California

Stanford Grill - Columbia, Maryland

Succotash - Penn Quarter DC - Washington, D.C.

Summer House Santa Monica - Chicago, Illinois

Suraya - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Talula's Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tavern on the Green - New York, New York

Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills, Pennsylvania

The Tropicale - Palm Springs, California

Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts

Tower Oaks Lodge - Rockville, Maryland

Town - San Carlos, California

Tupelo Honey - Downtown Asheville - Asheville, North Carolina

Ulele - Tampa, Florida

Unconventional Diner - Washington, D.C.

Upland - New York, New York

Whiskey Cake - Plano, Texas

White Dog Cafe - Wayne, Pennsylvania

Willa Jean - New Orleans, Louisiana

X2O Xaviars on the Hudson - Yonkers, New York

Yank Sing - Rincon Center - San Francisco, California

Yardbird - Multiple Locations

The complete list may also be viewed at: https://www.opentable.com/lists/us-best-brunch-restaurants-2019 . To learn more about the #DiningMode campaign, visit: https://www.opentable.com/diningmode . Join the conversation with #DiningMode.

