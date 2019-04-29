Just In Time For Mother's Day, OpenTable Reveals its 2019 List of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America
Restaurants in California, New York and Illinois Boast The Most Honorees With 24 States and Washington, D.C. Represented on the List
Diners Can Give Moms the Gift of Being Truly Present at Brunch by Opting Into #DiningMode
SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019. OpenTable data shows that 81 percent of diners book their Mother's Day reservations two weeks in advance, so the list comes at the perfect time to help diners find the best brunch eatery to celebrate the mother figure in their lives. Featuring restaurants coast-to-coast, across 24 states and Washington, D.C., the list is a comprehensive look at the best brunch spots in the country. The Best Brunch Restaurants in America list was culled from more than 12 million verified diner reviews of over 30,000 restaurants in 50 states and Washington, D.C.
From restaurants with magnificent views like Geoffrey's Restaurant in Malibu, Calif., to brunch institutions like Sadelle's in New York, to acclaimed eateries like Somerset in Chicago, the Best Brunch Restaurants list features a wide variety of restaurants. California is the most recognized state on the list with 16 restaurants honored, followed by New York with 12 winning restaurants and Illinois and Pennsylvania with eight each. Florida, Texas and Washington, D.C. each boast seven winning restaurants and Louisiana claims five honorees.
The annual list comes on the heels of OpenTable's national #DiningMode campaign, a challenge to diners to set aside their phones while dining with mom and connect with those around them this Mother's Day. Diners are now encouraged to give moms the gift of being truly present at a celebratory brunch at any of this year's winning restaurants making honoring the mom in your life easy and more rewarding.
"On Mother's Day 2018, we seated more diners than any other day that year and recognize that celebrating mom is a priority for our diners," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. "The honorees on this year's best brunch list are creating experiences that will dazzle her and make embracing our #DiningMode challenge a snap, with sublime drinks and dishes and friendly service. You won't be tempted to pick up your phone on May 12 at any of these spots."
The 100 Best Brunch Restaurants list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which "brunch" was selected as a special feature.
Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):
100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America for 2019
Ambar - Multiple Locations
Atchafalaya Restaurant - New Orleans, Louisiana
Balthazar - New York, New York
Bartolotta's Lake Park Bistro - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Beachcomber Cafe - Crystal Cove - Newport Coast, California
Beatrix - Multiple Locations
Brennan's - New Orleans, Louisiana
Brennan's of Houston - Houston, Texas
Bristol Seafood Grill - Multiple Locations
The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker - West Hollywood, California
Bud & Marilyn's - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Café Ba-Ba-Reeba - Chicago, Illinois
Cafe Fiorello - New York, New York
Cafe Luxembourg - New York, New York
Cafe Monte - Charlotte, North Carolina
Cappy's Restaurant - San Antonio, Texas
Carmine's - 44th Street - New York, New York
Catch LA - West Hollywood, California
Chart House Restaurant - Weehawken, New Jersey
Chez Zee - Austin, Texas
Cookshop - New York, New York
The Copper Hen - Minneapolis, Minnesota
The Dandelion - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
The Dining Room at Salish Lodge & Spa - Snoqualmie, Washington
Duke's - Huntington Beach, California
Emmaline - Houston, Texas
Farmers & Distillers - Washington, D.C.
Farmers Fishers Bakers - Washington, D.C.
Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens - Corona Del Mar, California
Founding Farmers - Multiple Locations
The Gage - Chicago, Illinois
Gandy Dancer - Ann Arbor, Michigan
Geoffrey's Restaurant - Malibu, California
Gertrude's - Baltimore, Maryland
Giada - The Cromwell - Las Vegas, Nevada
Grace's - Houston, Texas
The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach - Pensacola, Florida
Great Maple - San Diego, California
Green Valley Grill - Greensboro, North Carolina
The Hamilton - Washington, D.C.
The Hampton Social - River North - Chicago, Illinois
Harbor House - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Hell's Kitchen - Caesars Palace Las Vegas - Las Vegas, Nevada
The Henry - Phoenix, Arizona
HEXX kitchen + bar - Las Vegas, Nevada
Ida Claire - Addison, Texas
The Ivy - West Hollywood, California
Jake's Del Mar - Del Mar, California
Kyle G's Prime Seafood - Jensen Beach, Florida
Lafayette - New York, New York
Lake Elmo Inn - Lake Elmo, Minnesota
Le Diplomate - Washington, D.C.
Le Moo - Louisville, Kentucky
Lindey's - Columbus, Ohio
Little Goat - Chicago, Illinois
Lola Seattle - Seattle, Washington
Louie Bossi Ristorante - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The Love - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Maggiano's - South Coast Plaza - Costa Mesa, California
Mama's Fish House - Paia, Hawaii
Mere Bulles - Brentwood, Tennessee
Mon Ami Gabi - Las Vegas, Nevada
Muriel's Jackson Square - New Orleans, Louisiana
Oxford Exchange - Tampa, Florida
Palace - Miami Beach, Florida
Palace Café - New Orleans, Louisiana
Parc - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Perch LA - Los Angeles, California
Pier W - Cleveland, Ohio
Poor Calvin's - Atlanta, Georgia
Print Works Bistro - Greensboro, North Carolina
The Rotunda at Neiman Marcus - San Francisco, California
Sadelle's - New York, New York
Salty's - Multiple Locations
Sarabeth's Park Avenue South - New York, New York
Shaw's Crab House - Chicago, Illinois
The Smith - Multiple Locations
Somerset - Chicago, Illinois
Spencer's Restaurant - Palm Springs, California
Stanford Grill - Columbia, Maryland
Succotash - Penn Quarter DC - Washington, D.C.
Summer House Santa Monica - Chicago, Illinois
Suraya - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Talula's Garden - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Tavern on the Green - New York, New York
Terrain Garden Cafe - Glen Mills, Pennsylvania
The Tropicale - Palm Springs, California
Top of the Hub - Boston, Massachusetts
Tower Oaks Lodge - Rockville, Maryland
Town - San Carlos, California
Tupelo Honey - Downtown Asheville - Asheville, North Carolina
Ulele - Tampa, Florida
Unconventional Diner - Washington, D.C.
Upland - New York, New York
Whiskey Cake - Plano, Texas
White Dog Cafe - Wayne, Pennsylvania
Willa Jean - New Orleans, Louisiana
X2O Xaviars on the Hudson - Yonkers, New York
Yank Sing - Rincon Center - San Francisco, California
Yardbird - Multiple Locations
