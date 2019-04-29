Just in Time for Mother's Day, OpenTable Reveals its 2019 List of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in Canada

Restaurants Across Eight Provinces Recognized as Top Brunch Destinations for Diners to Celebrate Mom

Diners Can Give Moms the Gift of Being Truly Present at Brunch by Opting Into #DiningMode

TORONTO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenTable, the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released its annual list of the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2019 . OpenTable data shows that 82 percent of diners book their Mother's Day reservations two weeks in advance, so the list comes at the perfect time to help diners find the best brunch eatery to celebrate the mother figure in their lives.

Restaurants from coast to coast round out the list, with Ontario having the most restaurants featured (44), followed by British Columbia and Alberta, both with 20. Quebec (9), Manitoba (3), Newfoundland (2), Nova Scotia (1) and New Brunswick (1) also have establishments in the top 100. The Best Brunch Restaurants in Canada list was culled from more than 500,000 restaurant reviews submitted by verified OpenTable diners for more than 3,000 restaurants in Canada.

From the elegant dining at Vancouver's L'Abattoir Restaurant , laidback rustic dining at Calgary's Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant , the beautiful Grand River views of the recently updated Elora Mill Restaurant and some of Niagara's best winery dining, this year's list features an extensive variety of brunch destinations moms will enjoy.

The annual list comes on the heels of OpenTable's national #DiningMode campaign, a challenge to diners to set aside their phones while dining with mom and connect with those around them this Mother's Day. Diners are now encouraged to give moms the gift of being truly present at a celebratory brunch at any of this year's winning restaurants making honoring the mom in your life easy and more rewarding.

"On Mother's Day 2018, we saw more diners than any other day that year and recognize that celebrating mom is a priority for Canadians," said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. "The honorees on this year's best brunch list are creating experiences that will dazzle her and make embracing our #DiningMode challenge a snap, with sublime drinks and dishes and friendly service. You won't be tempted to pick up your phone on May 12th at any of these spots."

Canada's 100 Best Brunch Restaurants is generated solely from more than 500,000 restaurant reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between March 1, 2018 and February 28, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which "hot spot" was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in Canada for 2019 according to OpenTable diners, are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Agrius – Victoria, BC

Ancaster Mill – Ancaster, ON

Arms Reach Bistro – North Vancouver, BC

Arôme - Casino du Lac Leamy – Gatineau, QC

Bar George – Montreal, QC

The Bauer Kitchen – Waterloo, ON

The Butchart Gardens - The Dining Room – Brentwood, BC

Bazille - Nordstrom Chinook Centre – Calgary, AB

Bistro 67 – Whitby, ON

Bistro Nolah – Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, QC

Blackshop Restaurant & Lounge – Cambridge, ON

Botanist – Vancouver, BC

Bow Valley Ranche Restaurant – Calgary, AB

The Bruce Hotel and Restaurant – Stratford, ON

Buca Yorkville – Toronto, ON

Cafe Belong – Toronto, ON

Café Boulud – Toronto, ON

Cambridge Mill – Cambridge, ON

Cannery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

The Canteen on Portland – Dartmouth, NS

Catch 122 Café & Bistro – Vancouver, BC

charbar – Calgary, AB

Cibo Waterfront Café – Winnipeg, MB

CLEAVER – Calgary, AB

Deane House – Calgary, AB

Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum – Toronto, ON

The Drawing Room - The Prince of Wales Hotel – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Earth to Table: Bread Bar – Guelph, ON

Elbow Room – Calgary, AB

Elora Mill Restaurant – Elora, ON

Exile – St. John's, NF

FARMHOUSE Tavern – Toronto, ON

Figo – Toronto, ON

Forage – Vancouver, BC

Fresh – Toronto, ON (Front St.) ; Toronto, ON (Yonge and Eglinton)

Fumaca Brazilian Steakhouse – Edmonton, AB

The Gates on Roblin – Headingly, MB

Globe Bistro – Toronto, ON

The Good Earth Vineyard and Winery – Beamsville, ON

H4C Place St-Henri – Montreal, QC

Hart House Restaurant – Burnaby, BC

Harvest Room - Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Edmonton, AB

Homer Street Cafe & Bar – Vancouver, BC

Honsberger Estate – Jordan Station, ON

Hoogan & Beaufort – Montreal, QC

Isaac's Way – Fredericton, NB

Joe Fortes Seafood & Chop House – Vancouver, BC

Kitchen76 at Two Sisters Vineyards – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

L'Abattoir Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

La Fabrique – Montreal, QC

La Récolte Espace Local – Montreal, QC

La Ronde - Chateau Lacombe – Edmonton, AB

Lake House Restaurant – Vineland, ON

The Lake House – Calgary, AB

Maison Boulud – Montreal, QC

The Merchant Tavern – St. John's, NF

Miijidaa Cafe + Bistro – Guelph, ON

Miku Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Mythology Diner – Toronto, ON

The Nash – Calgary, AB

Neverland Tea Salon – Vancouver, BC

NeXT – Stittsville, ON

ONE Restaurant – Toronto, ON

Otto's Bierhalle – Toronto, ON

Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse – Edmonton, AB ; Ellerslie, AB

Parallel – Toronto, ON

Pineridge Hollow – RM of Springfield, MB

Plant Matter Kitchen – London, ON

Planta – Toronto, ON

Proof Kitchen and Lounge – Waterloo, ON

Provence Marinaside – Vancouver, BC

Quails' Gate Estate Winery - Old Vines Restaurant – Kelowna, BC

Ravine Vineyard Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Restaurant at Peninsula Ridge – Beamsville, ON

Restaurant Melisse – Montreal, QC

Riverbank Bistro – St. Albert, AB

Rosalinda – Toronto, ON

Royale – Calgary, AB

Rust Bistrobar – Burlington, ON

Sassafraz – Toronto, ON

Sauce Italian Kitchen & Market – Calgary, AB

Saveur Restaurant – Victoria, BC

Smuggler's Inn – Calgary, AB

Storm Crow Manor – Toronto, ON

Summit Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort – Malahat, BC

Sunday Brunch - Fairmont Hotel Macdonald – Edmonton, AB

Tea at The Empress – Victoria, BC

The Teahouse Restaurant – Vancouver, BC

Ten Foot Henry – Calgary, AB

Terroni - Summerhill – Toronto, ON

Tiara Restaurant - Queen's Landing Hotel – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

TOCA - The Ritz-Carlton – Toronto, ON

Trius Winery Restaurant – Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Uli's Restaurant – White Rock, BC

The Vanitea Room a Tea Salon and Eatery – Ottawa, ON

Vero Bistro Moderne – Calgary, AB

Vineland Estates Winery Restaurant – Vineland, ON

Wildebeest – Vancouver, BC

Yellow Door Bistro – Calgary, AB

The Yellow Pear Kitchen – St. Catharines, ON

The complete list may also be viewed at: www.opentable.com/lists/ca-best-brunch-restaurants-2019

To learn more about the #DiningMode campaign, visit: https://www.opentable.com/diningmode . Join the conversation with #DiningMode.

About OpenTable:

OpenTable , part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading provider of online restaurant reservations, with more than 50,000 restaurants globally using its software to seat over 120 million diners monthly. OpenTable helps diners discover and book the perfect table and helps restaurants deliver personalized hospitality to keep guests coming back.

