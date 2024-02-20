Just In Time for Springtime Celebrations, BRACH'S® Launches New Easter Brunch Jelly Beans with Flavors Inspired by All Your Favorite Breakfast Treats

America's #1 Seasonal Easter Jelly Bean brand* is making spring moments sweeter with Easter Brunch Jelly Beans and a new Springtime Soft Jellies innovation

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Springtime celebrations just got tastier thanks to BRACH'S®, America's #1 seasonal sugar candy brand⁺, with its new, limited-time Easter Brunch Jelly Beans. Through new and culturally relevant flavor innovations, like Easter Brunch Jelly Beans, the brand continues to inspire moments of connection amongst consumers.

Reminiscent of fan-favorite brunch foods and drinks, BRACH'S Easter Brunch Jelly Beans feature six new limited-edition flavors: Blueberry Maple Pancake, Chocolate Glazed Donut, Mimosa, Caramel Cold Brew, Cinnamon Roll and Berry Smoothie.

BRACH’S® Easter Brunch Jelly Beans and BRACH’S® Springtime Soft Jellies (courtesy of BRACH’S®)

"For more than a century, BRACH'S Jelly Beans have been fostering sweet, springtime connections across generations, and there's no better way to celebrate the season than with our new BRACH'S Easter Brunch Jelly Beans," said Lauren Pezza, Director of BRACH'S and Seasonal Marketing at Ferrara Candy Company. "Whether you plan to host or attend a brunch, add to an Easter basket, use to fill eggs, or simply indulge in the fun flavors right out of the bag, BRACH'S new Easter Brunch Jelly Beans deliver a unique flavor experience that is best shared together. We look forward to seeing how consumers choose to enjoy their favorite BRACH'S Jelly Beans this season!"

In addition to Easter Brunch Jelly Beans, BRACH'S is also introducing new Springtime Soft Jellies to its candy portfolio. With a soft, chewy texture and bright juicy flavors, BRACH'S Springtime Soft Jellies are available in five assorted fruity flavors: Blue Raspberry, Fruit Punch, Watermelon, Green Apple and Lemonade. The two-bite, soft jelly candies also feature fun seasonal shapes including a flower, Easter egg, duck and bunny.

Great for snacking, baking, decorating, gifting, filling eggs and building Easter baskets, BRACH'S Jelly Beans are the perfect addition to any spring celebration. Available for a limited-time, fans can purchase BRACH'S new Easter Brunch Jelly Beans, alongside a variety of BRACH'S Classic Jelly Beans, BRACH'S Treat Size Pouches and BRACH'S Springtime Soft Jellies, at retailers nationwide. Buy online or find the product at a store near you via the product locator.

Show how you share brunch and BRACH'S with friends, family and loved ones this spring by posting on social media, tagging @BrachsCandy. For seasonal recipe inspiration, visit Brachs.com.

About BRACH'S® Candy

For more than a century, BRACH'S® Candy has been loved for trusted, quality sugar confections that are known for making moments sweeter. Today, BRACH'S is America's seasonal sugar candy leader⁺. The portfolio leads with iconic product forms, including the #1 Easter Jelly Bean, Conversation Heart, Candy Cane and Candy Corn*. Each of BRACH'S product offerings come in a variety of shapes, textures, and flavors made for all seasonal festivities. BRACH'S inspires connection and celebration with its classic candy treats and innovations, perfect for snacking, decorating, baking, gifting, and so much more. To learn more about BRACH'S, visit brachs.com, or follow along on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that enable moments of sweetness, celebration, and connection for candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States⁺. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 8,200 employees creating and delivering hundreds of products sold under 20 popular brands like Brach's®, Jelly Belly®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually and popular Dori snacking products under brands such as Dori, Pettiz, Gomets, and Yogurte 100 for more than 40 countries worldwide. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 27 locations around the world that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

SOURCES:

*#1 Conversation Heart Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Valentine's Day Season 8 Weeks WE 2.20.23; #1 Candy Cane Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Holiday Season 8 Weeks WE 12.25.22; #1 Seasonal Easter Jelly Bean Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: Easter Season 8 Weeks WE 4.9.23; #1 Candy Corn Brand - Circana Market Advantage Total US MULO+C: 14 Weeks W/E 11.05.23

⁺Source: Circana Total U.S. Multi-Outlet + Convenience: Non-Chocolate Candy Dollar Sales – L52WE 12-31-23 (L52W = Last 52 Weeks)

Media Contacts:

Amanda Vassall, Agency H5

[email protected]

Yeni Gonzalez, Ferrara Candy Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara