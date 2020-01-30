Just In Time For The Primaries: New Nielsen Voter Ratings Insights Launched For Media Buyers And Sellers

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced the launch of an enhanced cross-platform version of its syndicated solution, Nielsen Voter Ratings, which enables media buyers and sellers to more effectively reach and understand the media preferences of potential voters. Rooted in national and local TV, audio and digital currency data, and leveraging the power of nationwide voter registration data, Nielsen Voter Ratings combines advanced meter technology, big data, people-powered panels and voter registration data to provide persons-level, monthly voter based insights.

Nielsen Voter Ratings features two major enhancements:

First, the expansion of Voter Ratings for Code Reader and RPD+ markets. This extends the Voter Ratings solution to all 208 TV markets , leveraging innovative technology and the same kind of big data that fuels Nielsen's Local Television measurement.

, leveraging innovative technology and the same kind of big data that fuels Nielsen's Local Television measurement. Second, the availability of Voter Targets in Local Nielsen Media Impact to fuel cross media planning and optimization for political advertising by voter segment.

To reach persuadable voters, candidates must develop a media plan that will effectively reach a robust set of key voter segments, including Democrat, Republican, independent or unaffiliated voters, before they cast their ballots. This enhancement delivers metrics that are built on a currency foundation and are representative of how and what content voters are actually consuming. Whether it is for the 2020 presidential election or for a local mayoral race, Nielsen Voter Ratings delivers representative insights into voter audiences' viewing behavior.

"We're so excited to offer this enhanced solution that will give insights into voters' media preferences and behaviors," said Peter Bradbury, Executive Vice President, Media, at Nielsen. "Nielsen Voter Ratings integrates our TV and Audio panels with voter registration data to offer voter segments unique to Nielsen, a potential game changer in today's dynamic political climate. With the presidential primaries beginning in February, this timely solution will facilitate the ability to reach custom segments of key voters."

With the expansion of Local TV Voter Ratings to include Code Reader and RPD+ markets, key differentiators for Nielsen Voter Ratings feature the currency foundation, scale, coverage and representation of all voter and viewer types including broadcast only and over-the-top homes, an important segment of the viewing population. This solution enables clients to uncover unique programs, networks, stations and digital properties to reach key voters audiences. The Nielsen Political portfolio includes National TV Voter Ratings, as well as Local TV and Audio Voter Ratings, combined with political insights from Nielsen Scarborough to inform cross-platform planning and buying for outdoor, TV, radio, digital, direct mail, print and local events.

Whatever the party affiliation, gender or age of the voter, Nielsen Voter Ratings delivers persons-level granularity that provides greater insights and a deeper understanding of how the voting public consumes media.

