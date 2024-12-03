Just Made Installs Hiperbaric HPP System to Support Continued Cold-Pressed Beverage Production Growth

Just Made Expands Cold-Pressed Juice Production Capabilities with Installation of Hiperbaric 300 HPP System in New 22,000 Sq Ft Facility in Houston, TX



HOUSTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Made, a leading producer of cold-pressed juices, shots, and smoothie bowls, announced the installation of a Hiperbaric 300 high-pressure processing (HPP) system at its new Houston production facility. The company hosted an inauguration event on November 9th to celebrate the new facility, HPP equipment, and expanded capabilities.

Hiperbaric 300 high-pressure processing equipment. Norka Nimocks, CEO, and Walter Nimocks, Co-Founder, COO at the inauguration event. (Photos courtesy of Just Made)

"We have followed Just Made's inspiring journey from inception to becoming a leader in authentic, cold-pressed beverages. Their commitment to quality and innovation perfectly aligns with our mission, and we are honored to be part of their growth story," said Rob Peregrina, Executive Director at Hiperbaric.

Just Made was founded in 2016 with a mission to bring the vibrant flavors and nutritional benefits of tropical fruits to consumers across the United States. The company currently distributes its cold-pressed juices and other products in over 3,000 retail locations across more than 25 states.

Based in Houston, TX, the new 22,000-square-foot facility houses the Hiperbaric 300 system, two bottling lines, coolers, freezers, and other food processing equipment. The Hiperbaric 300 unit features a 300 mm (11.8 inches) diameter pressure vessel and can process up to 1,410 kg/h (3,100 lbs./h) of product. The new HPP system will help deliver significant cost savings compared to relying on third-party HPP services. The company projects a payback period of 2 to 3 years on the new equipment.

"We look forward to continuing our close collaboration with Hiperbaric as they develop new innovations that will benefit the food processing industry," said Norka Nimocks, CEO of Just Made. "Their commitment to service and responsiveness is a key factor in our decision to partner with them."

About Just Made

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the global leader in high pressure technology, designing, manufacturing, and marketing its HPP equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, and continuous R&D. Hiperbaric is headquartered in Burgos, Spain, with a U.S. office in Miami, FL, an Asia office in Shanghai, China, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico and Oceania. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

