Just Over 4.2 Billion Robocalls in July Mark 5% Monthly Decrease, Says YouMail Robocall Index

These latest monthly figures are provided by YouMail , a totally free robocall blocking app and call protection service for mobile phones. These figures are determined by extrapolating from the robocall traffic attempting to get through to YouMail's millions of active users.

"We had expected a much bigger decline for the month given the Stir/Shaken rollout on June 30th, with its dramatic impact on the ability of robocallers to reach consumers with illegal, spoofed calls," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "However, it is a positive sign that calls declined meaningfully on a daily basis, and we'll need to watch closely to see if and when the robocallers find ways around Stir/Shaken."

July 2021 Saw A Big Decrease In Scam Calls

In July, the number of scam and telemarketing calls decreased by over 300 million calls in the month, or roughly 15%, likely showing the impact of Stir/Shaken. However, telemarketing calls increased by nearly 23%, or roughly 150 million additional calls, lessening the overall decline in robocalls for the month.

Type of Robocall Estimated July Robocalls Percentage July

Robocalls Scams 1.8 billion (-15%) 42% (-5%) Alerts and Reminders 0.99 billion (-3%) 23% (flat) Payment Reminders 0.61 billion (-4%) 14% (flat) Telemarketing 0.84 billion (+23%) 20% (+5%)

Top Illegal Robocalls in July 2021

As in past months, Car Warranty calls and Health-Related scam calls continued to be the top types of robocalls. Car Warranty calls continued to lead the way with 240 million calls, though they declined roughly 12 million calls from June. The Health-Related Scam calls increased to 205 million calls, up 47 million calls from the previous month.

Rank Type of Scam Estimated July

Robocalls Summary of Scam 1 Warranty Scams 240 million (-12m) Scam payments/illegal solicitations 2 Health-Related Scams 205 million (+37m) Identify theft/scam payments/illegal

solicitations

"Winners" in July 2021

In July, there were several changes in the cities and area codes registering the highest volumes of robocalls versus June. Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Macon, Georgia, each posted 4% increases to become the cities with the most robocalls per person, supplanting Memphis, Tennessee, which had a 10% decrease.

Cities with the Most Robocalls: Atlanta, GA (154.0 million, -5%) Dallas, TX (146.2 million, -5%) Cities with the Most Robocalls/Person: Baton Rouge, LA (36.4/person, +4%) Macon, GA (32.4/person, +4%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls: 404 in Atlanta, GA (67.6 million, -5%) 214 in Dallas, TX (55.9 million, -5%) Area Codes with the Most Robocalls/Person: 404 in Atlanta, GA (52.5/person, -5%) 215 in Baton Rouge, LA (36.4, +4%) State with the Most Robocalls: Texas (482.8 million, -6%) California (383.2 million, +1%) State with the Most Robocalls/Person: Tennessee (26.0/person, -5%) South Carolina (25.8/person, -2%)

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory.

