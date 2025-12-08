U.S. Consumers Received Just Over 3.8 Billion Robocalls in November 2025, According to YouMail Robocall Index

National Robocall Volume Increases for the First Time Since April

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. consumers received just over 3.8 billion robocalls in November, according to the Robocall Index from YouMail, the robocall protection app that tracks call data. This figure represents a more than a 3.3% increase from October and an 18% drop compared to November 2024. It is the first monthly increase after seven consecutive months of decline since volume peaked in April.

The first eleven months of 2025 have seen 48.4 billion robocalls, essentially flat compared to the same period of 2024.

Nov. 25 Monthly Robocall Volume November 2025 Unwanted Robocall Volume

November's robocall activity averaged 128.7 million robocalls/day and 1,490 robocalls/second, up 6.7% from October's average of 120.6 million robocalls/day and 1,396 robocalls/second.

"We'd hoped for an eighth straight month of declining robocall volume, but instead saw a meaningful rise this month," said YouMail CEO Alex Quilici. "Progress feels like it's two steps forward and one step back. The result is that we still have 3.8 billion robocalls hitting consumers, with the majority continuing to be scams or telemarketing calls. It's more critical than ever that consumers protect themselves from scam calls."

Roughly 56% of November's Robocalls Are Unwanted

Unfortunately, November's data shows unwanted robocall volume increased by 4.5% during the month.

Type of Robocall Estimated November Robocalls Percentage Of November Robocalls Notifications 1.03 billion (+5.9%) 27% (+1%) Payment Reminders .63 billion (-9.1%) 16% (-2%) Scams and Telemarketing 2.18 billion (+4.5%) 56% (+1%)













Together, scam and telemarketing calls, which consumers generally want to avoid, increased by approximately 100 million calls to almost 2.2 billion unwanted calls in November, accounting for 56% of all robocall volume.

November 2025's Most Annoying Robocalls

Similar to much of this year, November's most annoying robocalls continue to involve various types of loans, particularly pre-approved debt relief offers. These calls, such as ones from this number, featured messages like:

Hello, this is Kelly with American Financial Relief, now servicing your area. Our records indicate you may qualify for up to $53,000 in hardship loan funding. These funds can be used to pay off debt, manage household costs, or handle personal needs. This program was designed to help you regain financial stability, and same-day funding is available in most cases. Press 1 to review your options, or press 9 to be removed. Once again, press 1 to get started, or 9 to opt out. You can also call (888) 755-5506 to opt out.

These pre-approved loan campaigns are problematic due to their high volume, which is in the hundreds of millions of calls every month. Each campaign originates from thousands of different numbers, including many toll-free numbers, often making very few calls from each number. While the messages superficially appear to comply with the law by providing a company name and an opt-out toll-free number, they are made to numerous individuals who never applied for a loan, nor consented to these calls. Consumers also report suspicious behavior when they contact the company or press 1. At best this is illegal telemarketing and at worst a scam.

The Source of This Data

These data points are provided by YouMail, a free call protection app for mobile phones. YouMail won the American Business Awards' Gold Stevie Award for Technical Innovation of the Year, and the YouMail app was named the nation's best robocall-blocking solution in a competition organized by Geoffrey Fowler of the Washington Post.

YouMail blocks unwanted robocallers by making sure the user's phone doesn't ring, and then plays an out-of-service message that leads them to think they dialed an invalid number. YouMail identifies problematic numbers and robocalls using a combination of its recently patented audio fingerprinting technology, call patterns, and consumer feedback.

YouMail provides the YouMail Robocall Index to estimate robocall volume across the country and for specific area codes every month. This estimate is formed by extrapolating from the behavior of the billions of calls YouMail has handled for its users, and these statistics are regularly cited by the FCC as a definitive source for national data trends.

For a full ranking of cities, states and area codes, as well as details on the behavior of robocallers in each area code, please see http://robocallindex.com. To listen to actual voice messages left by robocallers, please visit the YouMail Directory. To join the YouMail Robocall Index mailing list, please write to [email protected].

About YouMail, Inc.

YouMail protects consumers, enterprises, and carriers from harmful phone calls. YouMail provides US and UK consumers app-based call protection services through the YouMail, Another Number, and HulloMail apps. These solutions answer over a billion live calls per year from well over 20 million phone numbers, powering America's most robust telephone sensor network in identifying and providing zero-hour protection against illegal calling campaigns and cyberattacks. YouMail Protective Services leverages this sensor network to protect consumer-facing enterprises by detecting and helping shut down imposter traffic that can lead to financial or brand damage, as well as to protect carriers with robocall mitigation services that detect and help stop bad traffic originating, traversing, or terminating on their networks. This sensor network is also used to provide the YouMail Robocall Index™ is the nation's definitive source on telephone network activity and attacks. YouMail, Inc. is privately funded and based in Irvine, California.

Contact:

Gabriella Troiani for YouMail

ICR Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE YouMail Inc.